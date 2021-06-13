Tabata workout: The trending workout that effectively burns fat

Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 11:01 pm

Tabata workout involves four minutes of rigorous exercise to burn fat

With countless workout routines, picking the right exercises that help with strength, endurance, and fat-burning can get challenging. However, unlike other fad workout regimes, the Tabata workout is becoming a hot favorite among fitness enthusiasts, and for a good reason. This newly trending workout involves four minutes of rigorous exercises and trains the entire body. Read on to know more.

Method

What is Tabata training?

Tabata training is high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that lasts for four minutes. In the Tabata workout, the rigorous workouts are done for 20 seconds, followed by a 10-second interval for the body to recoup. This is repeated eight times over a four-minute duration. Tabata training is a whole-body workout and consists of cardio and strength exercises that target the entire body.

Beginners

To get started, begin with a single exercise

You might be tempted to do it all to reap the benefits, but patience is key when it comes to Tabata training. Start by picking cardio like jumping rope or running. Use a reliable timer to monitor the durations. Now, rigorously perform the exercise for 20 seconds and take a 10-second break. Repeat this eight more times to complete four minutes.

Combination

As you move forward, try combination exercises

Squats, push-ups, and burpees are all great choices that target the larger muscle group. As you move forward, you can also include kettlebells for extra resistance. For combination exercises, repeat the same exercise in the 20-10 second pattern before moving onto the next exercise. Let us warn you that this can get grueling, but you are sure to experience visible results.

Benefits

Benefits of Tabata workout is enough motivation to try it

Studies suggest that practicing the Tabata workout four times a week is extremely beneficial in cutting down on excess fat and building muscle strength. The workout is also known to increase the body's aerobic and anaerobic capacity by 14% and 28%, respectively. In addition to this, the workout demands focus and attention and helps improve your efficiency as well.