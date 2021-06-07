Sun poisoning: Here's everything on the severe form of sunburn

We all use sunscreen in summers to protect the skin. However, there's still a good chance that one might end up with sunburn or sun poisoning. While sunburns are characterized by the redness and irritation of the skin that goes away with time, sun poisoning is a more serious burn and manifests as blisters and hives. Here's more about its symptoms, causes, and prevention.

Symptoms

You might experience blisters and peeling as symptoms

While sunburn is characterized by redness, pain, and swelling that eventually fade away on its own within a week's time, sun poisoning gives out significantly worse symptoms, in addition to those of sunburn. These include blistering, pain, fever, nausea, dehydration, and headache. Your skin may also appear severely red, and you might experience a painful tingling sensation at the sight of the burn.

Factors

A few factors increase the risk of sun poisoning

While direct exposure to harsh sun rays can cause sun poisoning in anyone, you are also at an increased risk if you have fair skin or relatives who have skin cancer. Applying citrus oils before sun exposure or using chemical peels also increase your chance of sun poisoning. Living near the equator or residing in high altitudes are few other high-risk situations.

Medical attention

If you suspect sun poisoning, visit your doctor soon

If your skin begins peeling or if you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above after exposure to the sun, it is best to visit a doctor immediately. This is especially important to stop further aggravation of the condition that can lead to skin damage and severe dehydration. When treated on time, sun poisoning will completely heal within a few weeks.

Prevention

These tips will reduce your risk of sun poisoning

To protect your skin from sun damage, avoid any unnecessary exposure to UV rays. It also goes without saying that using sunscreens of at least 30 SPF that protect against both UVA and UVB is mandatory irrespective of the intensity of sun exposure. While wearing hats, sunglasses, and breathable fabric is recommended; it is best to avoid going out between 10:00am and 4:00pm.