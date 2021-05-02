Say goodbye to dry scalp with these effective home remedies

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 02, 2021, 09:41 am

Dry and itchy scalp is a common issue but it can result in confidence issues when you are at your office or in a public space.

Dryness of the scalp can be a result of dehydration or harmful chemicals and its common symptoms include itching, soreness, hair loss, and dandruff.

Here are some established ways to help if you are experiencing dry scalp issues.

Coconut oil

Massage lukewarm coconut oil at least thrice a week

Coconut oil helps in addressing the root cause and reducing the dryness of the scalp.

It anyway has a host of benefits on the skin and hair due to its antifungal and antibacterial properties.

To get maximum benefit, massage lukewarm coconut oil onto the scalp and hair. Let it sit for a minimum of an hour before washing off. Do this thrice a week.

ACV

Apple Cider Vinegar helps balance the pH of the scalp

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) is one of the best remedies to treat dandruff.

This is because the acidity of ACV helps stimulate the shedding of dead skin cells.

But remember not to apply ACV directly to your scalp as its high concentration can have adverse effects.

Add a few drops of ACV to your shampoo or conditioner and apply them as you would, regularly.

Tea Tree Oil

Shampoos containing tea tree oil as an ingredient work well

Tea tree oil has antiseptic properties that can help in treating scalp dryness and relieve its symptoms.

Shampoos that have tea tree oil as an ingredient work well for dandruff and itching.

You can also apply this oil directly by mixing a few drops with a carrier like coconut oil. Massage this mixture into the scalp and wash it off after an hour.

Hair mask

Take help from the simple yogurt and egg mask

A combination of yogurt and eggs is an effective remedy to tackle your scalp dryness.

Whisk together one cup of yogurt, one egg, 1-2 tablespoons olive oil, and one tablespoon lime juice.

Let it sit for ten minutes. Now, using a brush, apply this hair mask to your scalp and hair. Leave it on for an hour and wash.

Apply this twice a week.