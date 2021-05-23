You can eat these flowers and get their benefits too!

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 23, 2021, 03:16 pm

When it comes to flowers, not all types are edible and some may even turn out to be poisonous. Edible flowers are best fit for consumption when grown in your own garden. This also prevents the risk of eating flowers that are sprayed with insecticides and other harmful chemicals. Here are some common flowers that are easy to grow and excellent for consumption.

Rose

Have yummy glass of gulkand drink made from rose petals

Gulkand is a sweet rose petal preserve, which can be consumed by diabetics as well. It can be store-bought or made at home. You can also store this and add it to to your glass of milk. Rose milk is a kids' favorite too. Moreover, the internet has a host of rose petal delicacies ranging from cakes to pies that you can try.

Banana blossoms

Indulge in healthy servings of cooked banana blossoms

Banana flowers are loaded with fiber, protein, potassium, calcium, and iron, among other nutrients. They are excellent antioxidants and antidepressants and can prevent anemia. Studies suggest they can improve milk supply in breastfeeding mothers. From Spanish paella to south Indian banana podimas, easy stir-fries, snacks, and curries, there are a variety of flavorful, healthy dishes that can be made from fresh banana blossoms.

Moringa

Enjoy a variety of dishes made from moringa flowers

While moringa or drumsticks are frequently used in sambar and other curries, its flower too is flavorful, nutritious, and can be used in cooking. A quick moringa flower stir fry can be easily made using mustard seeds, cumin seeds, onion, green chillies, and some spices. If you are in the mood for snacks, moringa flower fritters can be made in less than 15 minutes.

Jasmine

Cook up some delicious flavored basmati rice with jasmine flowers

Boil six cups of water with salt. To this, add soaked basmati rice. Put jasmine flowers in a small bag and add it to water. Remove the bag and drain the water when the rice is half done. Heat oil in a pan. Add chopped onion, capsicum, and saute. Add rice and spring onion greens. Cover and cook till the rice is cooked. Serve hot.

Hibiscus

Make delicious hot and cold beverages from hibiscus

For hibiscus tea, boil water and add dried hibiscus flowers. Let it steep for five minutes. Strain the tea and top off with a teaspoon of honey. For hibiscus iced tea, make a concoction from cinnamon, ginger, orange zest, and sugar. Add the dried hibiscus flowers and let it steep. Strain the mixture after 30 minutes. Chill it and serve in ice-filled glasses.