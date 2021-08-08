Home / News / Lifestyle News / Food items that can improve your digestion
Food items that can improve your digestion

Food items that can improve your digestion

Digestion breaks down the food you eat into nutrients. This process is extremely important for the body because these nutrients are used for energy, growth, and cellular repair. Certain issues can derail this process causing constipation, diarrhea, etc. But a few wise choices can ensure that your digestive system runs smoothly. Consumption of the following food items is essential for good digestion.

Bananas

Bananas are rich in fiber and pectin

One of the key nutrients that keeps the digestive system healthy is fiber, which is found abundantly in bananas. These yellow fruits also contain pectin, which helps to improve bowel movement and aids in carbohydrate digestion. Plus, they are easy to chew! Try to eat at least one banana every day by adding it to your breakfast cereal, smoothie, pancakes, or dessert.

Yogurt

Yogurt contains probiotics, the gut-friendly good bacteria

Yogurt (in most cases) contains probiotics, good bacteria that can improve your digestion by keeping your gut healthy and fighting issues like bloating, constipation, and diarrhea. While probiotics naturally occur in your gut, you can increase their content by eating foods like yogurt. Remember that all yogurts don't contain probiotics. So, always check the label for live and active cultures.

Apples

Apples promote good gut health and prevent intestinal infections

Like bananas, apples are also rich in pectin, which makes them important for the digestive system. Apples not only promote good gut health but also decrease the risk of intestinal infections and inflammation in the colon. Additionally, they are very good sources of nutrients like vitamins A and C, folate, potassium, and phosphorus, which are all essential for proper intestinal functioning.

Whole grains

Include whole grains in your meals

Whole grains and associated products have a high fiber content, which as we discussed before, aids the process of digestion. In fact, some grain fibers help in feeding the healthy bacteria in your gut. Also, the body breaks down whole grains slowly, which helps control blood sugar levels, too. Popular fiber-packed whole-grain foods include oats, quinoa, farro, and whole wheat products.

Leafy greens

The nutrients in leafy greens are important for healthy digestion

Green leafy vegetables like spinach are also excellent sources of fiber and other nutrients like folate, vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin A, which are all important for a healthy digestive system. These vegetables also have magnesium, which helps in relieving constipation. Additionally, some studies have shown that leafy greens contain a specific type of sugar that fuels the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

