#HealthBytes: Effective ways to reduce the risk of chronic inflammation

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 09:42 pm

What are the effective ways in which you can reduce risk of chronic inflammation?

Inflammation is nothing but the body's natural defense against infections and diseases. However, when it lasts for weeks, months, or years, it can damage your arteries, organs, and joints. This condition is called chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation can lead to heart diseases, fatty liver, and cancer, among other diseases. But there are effective ways in which you can reduce its risk. Here's how.

Anti-inflammatory foods

Mediterranean diet: Considered one of the healthiest diets globally

The Mediterranean diet includes several anti-inflammatory foods and is considered one of the healthiest. It primarily follows the dietary pattern of Mediterranean countries: Vegetables to have: Broccoli, kale, tomatoes, onions, cauliflower, spinach, etc.; Fruits to have: All fruits, especially grapes and cherries; Nuts and seeds: Almonds, cashews, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc.; Fatty fish, poultry, and dairy are other healthy foods to have.

Avoid

Avoid foods that aggravate inflammation, like sugary drinks, snacks

Limiting or cutting out certain foods from the diet can have a profound impact on the way you feel and your body functions: Sugary drinks can aggravate inflammation and should be avoided. Here's a list of some other foods to limit: -Snacks like crackers and chips; -Processed meat like bologna, sausages; -Refined carbs like white bread, white pasta; -Desserts like cakes and ice cream.

Tips

Physical activities and sleep assume importance in this case

Being physically active is of utmost importance for your overall health, and especially when you are trying to reduce your inflammatory markers. Do cardio workouts for 30 minutes and resistance training for 15 minutes at least five times a week. Studies have linked poor sleep to increased chances of inflammation. Make sure to sleep for at least seven or eight hours every night.

Benefits

Changes to expect by making these dietary changes

An anti-inflammatory diet, along with daily physical activity, can be beneficial to you in the following ways: -Reduces the risk of obesity, heart disease, diabetes, depression, cancer, etc. -It can relieve arthritis pain, inflammatory bowel syndrome, and other autoimmune disorders. -Significantly reduces the inflammatory markers in the blood. -An overall improvement in blood sugar and triglyceride levels. -Improves levels of energy and mood.