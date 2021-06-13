#HealthBytes: Try these free apps to reduce digital eye strain

Eye strain can cause severe headaches and vision-related issues

Since we are likely to be glued to gadgets throughout the day, eye strain has become inevitable. Staring at a bright screen day in and day out causes the eyes to overwork, and this can lead to severe headaches and vision-related issues. While keeping away from gadgets is not a practical solution, there are certain apps that can help in reducing the strain.

Twilight

Twilight is a great app for Android users

If you are an Android user, Twilight is the perfect app to filter the blue-tinted light emitted from our screens. The app is also highly rated by its users for improving overall sleep quality. Twilight is completely customizable and lets you set profiles such as reading and working late, while it also lets you disable it when watching a video that requires good lighting.

Awareness

Awareness helps Mac and Windows with break time

Unlike other apps, Awareness reminds you of when it is "break time" without locking you out. The app lets you set the screen time and plays gentle music when it is time for a break. It also goes a step ahead and makes sure that you take a break by monitoring your computer usage for those minutes without locking you out.

F.lux

F.lux for Mac, Windows, Linux, and iPhone users

F.lux is a great app that effectively filters blue light emitted from the screen. There is nothing much for you to do in terms of input other than typing your pin code and letting the app automatically adjust the settings for you. F.lux tints your screen darker as you near bedtime and tints the screen appropriately as per your input waking time.

Calise

Don't worry Linux users, Calise is here for you

If you work on a Linux system, the Calise app is your eyes' best friend. The app is designed to adjust the computer screen's brightness by making use of the computer's camera to detect the light in the room. The best part about the app is that the light auto-adjusts itself even while you move from one room to the next.