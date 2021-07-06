Home / News / Lifestyle News / Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead
Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead
Squats are hard on those who have knee injuries and these lower body exercises are good substitutes

Squats are not always our go-to workouts, owing to the sheer pain every time we do them. If you are someone who is looking for effective alternatives to squat, then we have picked the right ones for you. These exercises target glutes, hamstrings, quads, and hips. Including them in your workout routine instead of squats will earn you the same benefits.

Banded single leg deadlift

Loop a resistance band around the middle of your left foot and hold the other end of the band with both hands. Shift your weight over the left leg and slightly bend it. Now, keeping your back straight, lean forward and extend the right leg behind you. Push through the left heel and return to the standing position. Do 10-15 reps on each side.

Downward dog leg kick

Begin in a plank position with feet hip-distance apart and your hands shoulder-width apart. Then, lift the hips and come to a downward-facing dog pose. Your body will look like a mountain. Next, lift the right leg toward the ceiling by maintaining balance using hands and left foot. Bring the right leg to the floor and repeat the same on the other side.

Dumbell hip thruster

Lie with your shoulder and top resting against a bench. Bend your knees and keep your feet about 12 inches away from the buttocks. Hold a dumbbell using both hands. Now, engage your core, push into your heels, squeeze the glutes and raise your hip off the floor. Hold for a count of two seconds and come back to starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Reverse lunge using kettlebell

Reverse lunges are perfect for those who have knee problems and are unable to do squats. Hold a kettlebell with both your hands in front of your chest. Move your right leg behind and bend the knees such that the left knee is at 90 degrees. Come back to the starting position and repeat the same on the other side. Do 10 reps.

