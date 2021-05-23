Useful tips to ensure your little one eats fairly well

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 23, 2021, 11:51 pm

It is quite common for children to become fussy eaters at some point in their growing years. This could mean that either the child does not like the smell, taste, or color of the food. While this situation is bound to vary from one child to another, here are some very useful tips to make sure that your little one eats fairly well.

Creativity

Throw in colors, make their food palette creative and vibrant

A guaranteed way to attract the interest of your kid or kids is to make their meals a colorful and creative affair. For this, you may want to make dishes by throwing in colorful ingredients and pairing them with a dip. Going all out and serving the food creatively is another way in which this can be made into a joyful affair.

Involvement

Involve your child while preparing the meal, instill ownership sense

Ask your little one to stir the batter or whisk an egg. In other words, involve them in some way while you're cooking. This will give them an impression that they have helped in preparing the meal and chances are that they'll absolutely be thrilled to try out their own dish. However, be sure to keep them away from the stovetop and kitchen appliances.

New dishes

Introduce a new dish along with their favorite one

Oftentimes, it is hard to make fussy eaters try out a new dish. This is because children take time to get accustomed to any new thing, so a new dish may require repeated servings. While introducing new veggies, grab their attention by serving it with their favorite dip and encourage your little one to eat them both, This will help tackle the situation.

New dishes

Try out new dishes that can be served to all

So, your child might not like raw carrots, but he or she might enjoy a serving of dessert or snacks made from carrots, which ultimately gets them to eat the vegetable. If your child refuses food always, try a dish by incorporating healthy ingredients but while tweaking it to suit their taste. Preparing extra servings would mean that the entire family can enjoy it.