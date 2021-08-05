Home / News / Lifestyle News / Simple DIY face packs to get rid of tan
Simple DIY face packs to get rid of tan

Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 06:57 pm
Simple DIY face packs to get rid of tan
Home made face masks are an easy and effective way to get rid of skin tan

While a little exposure to the sun gives you a glowing tan and your daily dose of Vitamin D, prolonged exposure to the same can result in your skin becoming dark, dull and lifeless. There are umpteen beauty products in the market that promise to get rid of your tan, but trust us nothing works as good as these DIY remedies.

#1

Sugar, lemon juice and glycerin face pack

For making this face pack, take a tablespoon of sugar and the same measurement for lemon juice. Add to it one teaspoon of glycerin. Mix all the three ingredients in a bowl and let it sit for 10 minutes. Scrub the paste onto your face in circular motion and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Do this twice a week for best results.

#2

Milk, lemon juice and banana pack

For this pack, you will need one tablespoon milk, half a portion of banana and a teaspoon of lemon juice. Blend all the ingredients in a mixer to form a thick paste. Wash your face with a mild cleanser and apply the paste onto your face and neck. Let it sit for 15 minutes or until dry. Wash it off with lukewarm water.

#3

Besan face pack made with olive oil and turmeric powder

To make this pack, you will need two tablespoons of besan, one teaspoon of olive oil and a pinch of turmeric powder. Mix all the ingredients into a paste and apply it to a clean face and neck. Wash it after 10 minutes or until it is semi-dry. Applying this face pack daily for a week can help eliminate tan quickly.

#4

Curd and honey pack: Apply on alternate days

This curd and honey face pack is one of the easiest and most effective recipes to remove tan. All you have to do is mix two tablespoons of plain yogurt with a teaspoon of honey. Apply a thick layer of the mask to your face and neck and leave it to dry. Repeat this on alternate days for best results.

