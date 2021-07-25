Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: 5 impressive health benefits of cumin you should know
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: 5 impressive health benefits of cumin you should know

Written by
Rashi Bhattacharyya
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 07:38 pm
#HealthBytes: 5 impressive health benefits of cumin you should know

Cumin is not only an irreplaceable ingredient in the Indian kitchen but a spice that has many medicinal properties. The interest in finding evidence that cumin has various health benefits has increased over the years because of its inclusion in many home remedies. Several newer studies also back some of its known advantages. Here is a rundown of the benefits that cumin promises.

In this article
Digestion

Cumin can help speed up your digestion

You may have heard from your elders that cumin can cure indigestion. Well, they are not wrong. Modern research has confirmed that cumin can potentially speed up normal digestion by increasing the activity of digestive enzymes. Cumin also increases the release of bile from the liver. This is useful for our digestive process because bile helps digest fats and other nutrients in the gut.

Insomnia

Having trouble getting a good sleep? Try cumin

If you are having trouble getting some good sleep, try consuming cumin on a regular basis. The essential oils in cumin may ease your stress and anxiety, the two common reasons that cause insomnia. These oils are believed to have tranquilizing effects. Cumin also contains the sleep-regulating hormone, melatonin, and nutrients like iron and magnesium, which are necessary to ensure a proper sleep cycle.

Antioxidants

Cumin contains flavonoids that work as antioxidants

Cumin is among the very few spices that contain antioxidants. Antioxidants are necessary for neutralizing unstable and harmful particles called free radicals that cause oxidative damage. By disarming these particles, antioxidants help prevent diseases like cancer, heart disease, and high blood pressure. Basically, antioxidants can make your immune system better to keep you healthier and more energetic.

Weight loss

Some studies suggest cumin can aid weight loss

Several studies have found evidence regarding cumin's efficiency in enabling weight loss. In one particular study, overweight women ate a normal healthy diet, which also included cumin powder mixed with yogurt. They showed better results compared to the control group who ate the same diet without cumin. Some other studies have shown similar results, but more research is still required.

Skin

Cumin has skin-friendly components

Cumin has many components and properties that make it a skin-friendly spice. Firstly, it contains vitamin E, which is one of the most important nutrients for good skin health. This helps in keeping the skin tight and moist to ensure healthy and youthful skin. Secondly, with its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, cumin can help prevent as well as battle skin inflammation and other infections.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
This classic lasagna is a must try for lasagna lovers

Latest News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 2: Complete report

Sports

'14 Phere' review: Double marriage doesn't offer viewers double fun

Entertainment

After Punjab crisis, Congress working on Rajasthan Cabinet expansion

Politics

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st T20I: Shanaka elects to bowl

Sports

Delhi unlock brings hope for movie distributors, theater owners

Entertainment

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: Like cashews? Here are some lesser-known health benefits

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Health benefits of turmeric that are backed by science

Lifestyle

Parsley: Some health benefits of this powerful herb

Lifestyle

Here are some reasons why you should eat papayas

Lifestyle