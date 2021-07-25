#HealthBytes: 5 impressive health benefits of cumin you should know

Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 07:38 pm

Cumin is not only an irreplaceable ingredient in the Indian kitchen but a spice that has many medicinal properties. The interest in finding evidence that cumin has various health benefits has increased over the years because of its inclusion in many home remedies. Several newer studies also back some of its known advantages. Here is a rundown of the benefits that cumin promises.

Digestion

Cumin can help speed up your digestion

You may have heard from your elders that cumin can cure indigestion. Well, they are not wrong. Modern research has confirmed that cumin can potentially speed up normal digestion by increasing the activity of digestive enzymes. Cumin also increases the release of bile from the liver. This is useful for our digestive process because bile helps digest fats and other nutrients in the gut.

Insomnia

Having trouble getting a good sleep? Try cumin

If you are having trouble getting some good sleep, try consuming cumin on a regular basis. The essential oils in cumin may ease your stress and anxiety, the two common reasons that cause insomnia. These oils are believed to have tranquilizing effects. Cumin also contains the sleep-regulating hormone, melatonin, and nutrients like iron and magnesium, which are necessary to ensure a proper sleep cycle.

Antioxidants

Cumin contains flavonoids that work as antioxidants

Cumin is among the very few spices that contain antioxidants. Antioxidants are necessary for neutralizing unstable and harmful particles called free radicals that cause oxidative damage. By disarming these particles, antioxidants help prevent diseases like cancer, heart disease, and high blood pressure. Basically, antioxidants can make your immune system better to keep you healthier and more energetic.

Weight loss

Some studies suggest cumin can aid weight loss

Several studies have found evidence regarding cumin's efficiency in enabling weight loss. In one particular study, overweight women ate a normal healthy diet, which also included cumin powder mixed with yogurt. They showed better results compared to the control group who ate the same diet without cumin. Some other studies have shown similar results, but more research is still required.

Skin

Cumin has skin-friendly components

Cumin has many components and properties that make it a skin-friendly spice. Firstly, it contains vitamin E, which is one of the most important nutrients for good skin health. This helps in keeping the skin tight and moist to ensure healthy and youthful skin. Secondly, with its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, cumin can help prevent as well as battle skin inflammation and other infections.