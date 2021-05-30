#HealthBytes: Tips to help you begin your healthy eating journey

The food that we put into our bodies has a huge impact on our health and overall wellness. A healthy diet is also linked to reducing the probability of major illnesses like cancer and cardiac arrests, among others. If you are a beginner who is wondering how to get started, here are a few tips that will help you begin your healthy eating journey.

Macronutrients

Consume a healthy balance of all three macronutrients

Understanding your macronutrients, fat, protein, and carbohydrates, is crucial to make sure that you include the essential quantities in the diet. Healthy carbohydrates are found in potatoes, legumes, and dairy products. Pasta and sugar also contain carbohydrates but they are unhealthy sources that should be avoided. Eggs, meat, and fish are good sources of protein while nuts, seeds, and oils provide healthy fat.

Micronutrients

Make sure to get your dose of micronutrients as well

Micronutrients are important vitamins and minerals that are required in small doses for the healthy functioning of the body. Magnesium, potassium, iron, calcium, and vitamins A to K are essential nutrients which means they should be obtained from the diet for the healthy functioning of the body. Including whole foods, vegetables, fruits, and dairy products in the diet will help in obtaining these nutrients.

Healthy food

Healthy variety of food to include in the diet

To stay active and ensure good health, it is mandatory to make the following foods a part of your regular diet. Vegetables, fruits, meat, eggs, fish, nuts and seeds, healthy starches, beans, grains, legumes, herbs, and spices should be consumed in moderation for maintaining good health. These foods will enable you to get your daily dosage of micronutrients and macronutrients.

Unhealthy foods

Unhealthy foods to steer clear of

As important as consuming healthy foods is staying away from unhealthy treats. An occasional cheat meal may not do any harm, however, it is important to not make a habit of it. Food items containing processed sugars, trans fats, and refined carbohydrates have all been linked to major life-altering diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, metabolic disorders, etc., and should be avoided.