#HealthBytes: Five common anti-inflammatory foods that you should have

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 10:52 am

Inflammation can be considered as the body's defense mechanism against infection and injury. However, at times, it can turn into a chronic condition and pave way for weight gain and several other diseases. Including anti-inflammatory foods in your diet is a healthy way to keep inflammation away. Here are a few common anti-inflammatory foods and the effects they can have on your body.

Grapes

Grapes contain flavonoids that reduce inflammation

Anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid, present in grapes help in reducing inflammation. Grapes also contain resveratrol, another compound that provides a host of health benefits like lowering cholesterol, protecting the brain cells, etc. There are several studies that indicate the anti-inflammatory effects of grapes. One such study proves that consuming grape extracts leads to decreased inflammatory gene markers in individuals.

Turmeric

Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties

Turmeric is a spice that has been used in medicines since ancient times. A compound called curcumin present in turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory nutrient and reduces inflammation related to arthritis and diabetes. Studies prove that a daily intake of turmeric and black pepper helps increase the body's absorption of curcumin. This may significantly decrease the inflammatory marker CRP in people with metabolic syndromes.

Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil significantly reduces the inflammatory markers

Extra virgin olive oil is linked to a reduced risk of heart disease and brain cancer. A study concluded that consuming 50ml of this oil every day significantly decreased CRP and several other inflammatory markers in the body. Extra virgin olive oil is also a better choice in comparison to the more refined olive oils for its greater anti-inflammatory benefits.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes reduce pro-inflammatory compounds related to cancer

Tomato is a nutritional powerhouse and is rich in lycopene, a compound that has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties and is linked to reducing inflammatory compounds relating to several types of cancer. Studies prove drinking tomato juice every day decreases the inflammatory markers in women with excess weight. To reap the benefits of tomatoes, cook them with olive oil to increase the absorption of lycopene.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish contains omega-3 fatty acids that fight inflammation

Fatty fish is a great source of protein and contains the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which have excellent anti-inflammatory properties. While most fish contain omega-3 fats, salmon, sardines, anchovies, herring, and mackerel are the best choices when it comes to EHA and DHA in fish. These two compounds are also known to reduce the inflammation relating to metabolic syndrome and kidney diseases.