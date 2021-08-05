Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 06:51 pm
#HealthBytes: Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach
Drinking water on an empty stomach is beneficial in many ways

Water is one of the basic requirements of life on this planet and it is necessary for the body to function properly. Experts suggest that a healthy adult should drink at least three liter of water every day to keep diseases at bay. However, did you know that drinking water on an empty stomach has several benefits on its own? Know all about it.

In this article
Digestion

Helps in bowel movement and regulates the digestive tract

Drinking a glass of water on an empty stomach helps in cleansing the bowel. This is because it regulates the digestive tract and pushes bowel movement. If you feel constipated, drink at least 500ml of water on an empty stomach. You can also add a dash of lime to lukewarm water and have it on an empty stomach to avoid nausea.

Lesser calories

Helps in lesser calorie intake throughout the day

Drinking water in the morning helps in reducing the overall calorie intake throughout the day. Studies suggest that drinking water before breakfast reduces the calorie intake in the next meal by 13%. This means that water intake on an empty stomach or half an hour before mealtime can help in lesser food intake and hence aid in weight loss as well.

Skin

Water is good for the skin as it eliminates toxins

Another reason to consider drinking water in the morning is that it helps flush out the toxins and detoxify the body. Our kidneys require ample amounts of fluids to eliminate waste from the bloodstream. Cleansing the system by preventing toxin build-up can thus result in better skin health and can also provide a healthy glow to the face.

Details

Freshens the mind and improves performance

When a person is dehydrated, it leads to poor performance and everyday tasks may come across as difficult to perform. Research suggests that dehydration can negatively impact a person's mental performance. Hence, drinking lots of water in the morning provides the right jump-start to the day. While drinking water on an empty tummy has benefits, also remember to hydrate yourself throughout the day!

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Washing hair with milk: Benefits and how to do it

Latest News

Sensex and Nifty scale fresh lifetime highs

Business

South superstar Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Entertainment

Raj Kundra's bail hearing will be held on August 10

Entertainment

Virgil van Dijk vs Harry Maguire: Decoding the key stats

Sports

MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM

India

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: The many health benefits of dry fruits and nuts

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: The benefits of having a bowl of oats everyday

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Reasons why you shouldn't throw away curry leaves

Lifestyle

Health & Wellness News

#HealthBytes: Love buttermilk? Here's why it is good for you

Lifestyle

Double cleansing: Know everything about this trending K-beauty ritual

Lifestyle

Handy tips to help your children cope with the pandemic

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Common everyday habits that can negatively impact gut health

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Some effective remedies to get relief from stiff neck

Lifestyle