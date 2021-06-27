Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Some effective kettlebell exercises for those who are beginners
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Some effective kettlebell exercises for those who are beginners

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 11:31 pm
#HealthBytes: Some effective kettlebell exercises for those who are beginners
Kettlebell exercises can have the same impact as a HIIT workout

Kettlebells are a great tool for strength training and help with endurance and muscle building. They are compact and versatile, making them efficient for home workouts too. What's more, multiple muscles are worked out when using a kettlebell, and along with helping reduce your body weight, it can bring about the same impact as a HIIT workout. Here are some effective kettlebell exercises.

In this article
Goblet squat

Kettlebell goblet squat benefits the calves, glutes, and lower back

Hold the kettlebell by the handle with both hands. Keep your elbows tight and your feet parallel to each other. Now, lower your body into how you'd do a bodyweight squat by holding the kettlebell in front of you. Hold the pose for as much as you can. Slowly, lift your body back up. Do this as many times as you may be comfortable.

Thruster

Kettlebell squat thruster works the shoulders, glutes, and lower back

Stand with feet slightly wide and hold the kettlebell in one hand. Squat with the arm holding the bell straight below. Now, stand up and swing the kettlebell upward. Keep your elbow straight with the bell directly overhead. Now, squat and bend your elbow, then stand up while keeping the kettlebell up. You can do the thrust with one kettlebell in each hand too.

Deadlift

Kettlebell deadlift is a total lower body workout

To begin, place the kettlebell directly in front of you with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Your toes should be slightly turned out. Now, squat and pick up the kettlebell and stand up by pushing through your heels while lifting the kettlebell with your arms. Engage your glutes and lower the kettlebell back to the ground. Do three sets of 10 reps.

One-arm clean

One-arm kettlebell clean works the entire body

Place a kettlebell in front of you. In a squat, grab the kettlebell with one hand. Look straight and lift the kettlebell. Swing it through your legs and immediately force it forward and bring it up to your shoulder. Now, stand up straight while holding the bell near your shoulder. Squat, swing it between your legs, and repeat. Do three sets of 10 reps.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Is alkaline water good for you? Benefits and side effects

Latest News

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic stun Netherlands: Records broken

Sports

Max Verstappen wins the Styrian Grand Prix: Records broken

Sports

Domestic violence: Mumbai Police registers case against actor Karan Mehra

Entertainment

Crude bomb found in Jammu after drone attack at airport

India

BMW R 1300 GS adventure bike previewed in spy shots

Auto

Latest Lifestyle News

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Incredible benefits of aloe vera gel on the skin

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Everything you should know about cardio yoga

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Try these yoga asanas for a quick weight loss

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: Pilates exercises that are therapeutic for the lower back

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Simple exercises for sculpted shoulders in women

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Energizing breath exercises to reduce stress, improve lung capacity

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Few easy stretches to reduce stiffness in upper body

Lifestyle