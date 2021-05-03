#HealthBytes: Low on hemoglobin? Here's how you can boost it

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 03, 2021, 12:15 am

Hemoglobin is an iron-containing protein that's responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body.

Low levels of this protein in the blood are associated with several types of anemia, which vary in severity.

Weakness, shortness of breath, dizziness, etc. are a few of the many symptoms noticed in people with low hemoglobin.

If you're suffering from it, these effective ways can help increase the count.

Food

Have more iron-rich foods, include iron supplements

Iron helps in boosting the production of hemoglobin, which leads to the formation of more red blood cells.

So, having foods rich in iron is a great solution to low hemoglobin levels.

The foods that have rich iron content are broccoli, green leafy vegetables, green beans, eggs, meat, and fish, among others.

You may even go for iron supplements after consulting a doctor.

Vitamin C

Consume foods loaded with vitamin C, increase iron absorption

Consuming iron-rich foods to improve hemoglobin levels is important and so is maximizing iron absorption.

For this, it is crucial to have foods loaded with vitamin C as that aids in efficient iron absorption.

Including vitamin C-rich foods such as citrus fruits, strawberries, pomegranates, and leafy greens will help. You may also consult a specialist and take vitamin C supplements.

Avoid iron blockers

Avoid consuming foods that block the absorption of iron

To maximize iron intake, you should avoid foods that can inhibit its absorption.

Reduce the intake of beverages like coffee, tea, wine, and beer if you're looking to increase your hemoglobin levels.

It is also best to limit the intake of calcium-rich foods like dairy soybeans and seeds, which can slow down the absorption of iron. However, do not eliminate them completely.

Workout

Workouts push the body to produce more hemoglobin

When we work out, the body produces more hemoglobin to meet the increased oxygen demand in the body.

So, start walking and move on to jogging and running, if you lead a sedentary lifestyle. Moderate to high-intensity workouts pump more hemoglobin into the blood.

In this light, it is important to gradually increase your pace and challenge your body for maximum results.