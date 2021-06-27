Home / News / Lifestyle News / Resistant starch: Types, benefits, and everything you should know
Lifestyle

Resistant starch: Types, benefits, and everything you should know

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 10:01 pm
Resistant starch: Types, benefits, and everything you should know
Here are the types and benefits of resistant starch

Resistant starch is the type of starch that doesn't get digested but instead reaches the colon through the stomach and small intestine and feeds gut bacteria. When regular starch is digested, it breaks down into glucose in the small intestine. However, this doesn't happen with resistant starch; it acts as a dietary fiber with various health benefits. Let's find out more about resistant starch.

In this article
Types

Resistant starch is mainly divided into four types

Type 1 resistant starch is found in grains, legumes, and seeds. Type 2 resistant starch is found in starchy foods like raw potatoes and unripe bananas. Then, Type 3 is formed when starchy foods like rice are cooled down after cooking. This process is called retrogradation, where digestible starches are converted into resistant starches. Type 4 resistant starch is formed through a chemical process.

Colon

Good for the colon, reduces risk of colorectal cancer

Resistant starch is shown to increase the butyrate levels in the colon, thus reducing the pH level and inflammation. It also helps with reducing the risk of colorectal cancer. The therapeutic effects of resistant starch on the colon also mean that it is effective against various several digestive diseases and inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, constipation, and diarrhea.

Insulin sensitivity

Improves insulin sensitivity in the body

Insulin sensitivity is the body's responsiveness to insulin, and low insulin sensitivity increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and Alzheimer's. Studies suggest people who consumed 15-30 grams of resistant starch every day for four weeks showed a 33-50% improvement in insulin sensitivity. Thus, resistant starch is an essential part of the diet that helps improve the quality of life.

Weight loss

Makes you feel full and aids in weight loss

Resistant starch has fewer calories than regular starch, and anecdotal evidence suggests it can aid in weight loss. This is because resistant starch increases the feeling of fullness, thus reducing the appetite and leading to lesser calorie intake. If you're looking to lose weight, a bowl of oats every day and healthy grains like sorghum and barley will help in losing those extra pounds.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
#HealthBytes: Effective ways to reduce the risk of chronic inflammation

Latest News

Max Verstappen wins the Styrian Grand Prix: Records broken

Sports

Domestic violence: Mumbai Police registers case against actor Karan Mehra

Entertainment

Crude bomb found in Jammu after drone attack at airport

India

BMW R 1300 GS adventure bike previewed in spy shots

Auto

Yamaha FZ-X neo-retro roadster makes way to dealerships: Details here

Auto

Latest Lifestyle News

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Incredible benefits of aloe vera gel on the skin

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Everything you should know about cardio yoga

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Try these yoga asanas for a quick weight loss

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: Everything you need to know about carb cycling

Lifestyle

Tabata workout: The trending workout that effectively burns fat

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Worried about diabetes? Here's everything you should know

Lifestyle

Here's everything you need to know about the Noom diet

Lifestyle