#HealthBytes: Have these herbs to boost your immunity

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on May 23, 2021, 10:44 am
#HealthBytes: Have these herbs to boost your immunity

With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the country, it is extremely important to up our immunity game. Herbs come in handy in this case, as they have anti-inflammatory properties and help boost the body's natural immunity. It's interesting to note that they are a vital part of traditional medicines simply because of their benefits. So, make a note of herbs that prevent diseases and infections.

Moringa

Moringa leaves are a powerhouse of vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most important components when it comes to boosting our immunity. Moringa leaves are a powerhouse of health goodness and research proves that it has up to four times more vitamin C than citrus fruits. The leaves also have antioxidants and protect the cells from damage. So, make sure to add fresh moringa leaves to your daily diet.

Tulsi

Tulsi leaves relieve sore throat and mild fever

Tulsi has anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal properties and protects us from an array of infections. Also known as the holy basil, it is also a herbal remedy for sore throat and mild fever. A decoction of tulsi and black pepper is a traditional remedy for mild fever. Chewing tulsi leaves in the morning is a healthy habit that can be added to your routine.

Neem

A staple in traditional ayurvedic medicines, neem flushes away toxins

Neem is one of the most commonly found plants and is a staple in traditional ayurvedic medicines. The anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties of neem protect the body against a host of diseases. Its capsules are used to avert symptoms of fever, malaria, and viral flu. The herb is a blood purifier and strengthens the immune system by flushing away toxins from the body.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a natural anti-oxidant and strengthens immune system

Fenugreek is an excellent herb and has diverse uses. It is consumed both in fresh and dried form, as a spice and as well as a flavoring agent. Its antiviral properties make it a good resort against cold and sore throats. A herbal tea made from fenugreek, honey, and lemon is a traditional remedy that treats fever.

