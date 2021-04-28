#HealthBytes: Worried about bad breath? Neutralize it with these remedies

Bad breath can affect us in many ways other than just poor dental health.

Being conscious of mouth odor affects self-confidence and can even be detrimental to relationships.

Strong mouth odor can be a result of poor oral hygiene or at times, can indicate an underlying health condition.

Read on for a few tips that can help neutralize mouth odor caused by bacterial build-up.

Parsley

The fresh scent of parsley has a deodorizing effect

Parsley is a famous folk remedy known to help with mouth odor.

Though there is no such scientific support to claim its long-lasting effects, chewing parsley leaves does help in reducing mouth odor.

Parsley leaves have strong antibacterial and deodorizing properties.

The antibacterial property in it helps to break down germ build-up in the mouth and rich chlorophyll content neutralizes bad breath.

Pineapple juice

Pineapple juice is the quickest way to eliminate bad breath

Pineapples are not just delicious fruits, but also an effective remedy when it comes to mouth odor.

Having a few slices of the fruit after every meal helps keep the bad breath away.

Alternatively, you can drink a glass of fresh pineapple juice when you suffer from bad breath.

But make sure to rinse your mouth afterwards to wash away sugar from juice.

Green tea

Green tea with mint can temporarily freshen the breath

Studies suggest that green tea has deodorizing properties that can neutralize mouth odor.

Adding mint leaves to your tea is a great idea as they contain chlorophyll that help neutralize odor caused by sulphur compounds.

Sip on green tea throughout the day to keep bad breath at bay.

If you are not a fan of hot beverages, you can also have cold green tea.

Vinegar

Make a vinegar mouthwash at home, get instant result

Vinegar contains acetic acid that prevents the bacterial growth.

Rinse the mouth with vinegar mouthwash to reduce bacteria growth, which in turn eliminates bad breath.

For the mouthwash, mix two tablespoons of vinegar with one cup of water. Gargle for 30 seconds and spit out.

Make sure to rinse mouth with plain water to avoid the vinegar's damaging effect on tooth enamel.

Water

Drinking water prevents the smell caused by dry mouth

When the mouth dries out of saliva, it causes bad breath.

Studies suggest that morning breaths are worst for people who sleep with mouth open.

Drinking water throughout the day encourages the production of saliva, which is important to prevent bacterial build up.

It washes away leftover food particles in the mouth, which is the primary cause of foul breath.