Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Have these healthy foods to beat the summer heat
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Have these healthy foods to beat the summer heat

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on May 30, 2021, 11:59 pm
#HealthBytes: Have these healthy foods to beat the summer heat
Foods to eat for beating the summer heat

With the temperatures soaring and humidity taking the heat quotient a notch higher, most of us are already looking forward to the monsoons. Dehydration, heat strokes, and rashes from accumulated sweat are some of the many health risks that summer brings with it. While it is absolutely important to keep yourself hydrated, having these summer-friendly food items will help you beat the heat.

In this article
Melons

Watermelons and muskmelons help balance the body temperature

Melons are seasonal fruits that should be a part of our summer diets. Watermelons and muskmelons are high in their water content. This means that consuming them will avoid the body from getting dehydrated and help in regulating body temperatures. What's more, watermelons also contain lycopene, a nutrient that is rich in anti-oxidants and protects the skin from sun damage.

Yogurt

Yogurt and buttermilk are great energy boosters

Not only is yogurt light and easy to digest, but it is also a guaranteed energy booster for all the times you would feel weighed down by the heat. Yogurt is also great for the skin, which is a great relief considering the fact that the skin is more prone to blisters during summers. Have dahi or buttermilk during mealtimes to beat the heat.

Orange

Oranges help compensate for the potassium lost through sweat

Oranges are rich in potassium, a nutrient that we lose through sweat. A lack of potassium will lead to muscle cramps and hence it is important to replenish it by consuming enough of these delicious and sweet citrus delights. The fruit also contains about 80% of water, making sure that you do not add on calories while rejuvenating yourself.

Bottle gourd, cucumber

Stocking up on bottle gourd and cucumbers is a must

Not only are bottle gourds rich in riboflavin, vitamins B and C, and magnesium, but they also help regulate body temperature and are a must-have during scorching summers. Cucumbers too are yummy, cooling vegetables that are light on the stomach and have high water content. You can add them to your salads, dishes or simply savor them with some delicious hummus on the side!

Share this timeline
Next News Article
#HealthBytes: Tips to help you begin your healthy eating journey

Latest News

Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Priyal Mahajan addresses 25-year age gap with 'Molkki' co-star

Entertainment

Apple defers Podcasts Subscriptions platform launch until June, promises improvements

Science

Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike

Auto

Bill and Melinda Gates consider organizational changes to Foundation

Business

Latest Lifestyle News

#HealthBytes: Yoga asanas that can help ease leg pain

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's everything you should know about the RBS test

Lifestyle

Trouble getting vaccine slot? Take a 'vaccine vacation' to Russia!

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Few easy stretches to relieve typing-induced wrist pain

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Here is why you should practice seasonal eating

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Few effective nutritional ideas for your post-workout meal

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Some foods that can help you gain weight

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Suffering from calcium deficiency? These food items can help

Lifestyle