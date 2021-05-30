#HealthBytes: Have these healthy foods to beat the summer heat

Foods to eat for beating the summer heat

With the temperatures soaring and humidity taking the heat quotient a notch higher, most of us are already looking forward to the monsoons. Dehydration, heat strokes, and rashes from accumulated sweat are some of the many health risks that summer brings with it. While it is absolutely important to keep yourself hydrated, having these summer-friendly food items will help you beat the heat.

Melons

Watermelons and muskmelons help balance the body temperature

Melons are seasonal fruits that should be a part of our summer diets. Watermelons and muskmelons are high in their water content. This means that consuming them will avoid the body from getting dehydrated and help in regulating body temperatures. What's more, watermelons also contain lycopene, a nutrient that is rich in anti-oxidants and protects the skin from sun damage.

Yogurt

Yogurt and buttermilk are great energy boosters

Not only is yogurt light and easy to digest, but it is also a guaranteed energy booster for all the times you would feel weighed down by the heat. Yogurt is also great for the skin, which is a great relief considering the fact that the skin is more prone to blisters during summers. Have dahi or buttermilk during mealtimes to beat the heat.

Orange

Oranges help compensate for the potassium lost through sweat

Oranges are rich in potassium, a nutrient that we lose through sweat. A lack of potassium will lead to muscle cramps and hence it is important to replenish it by consuming enough of these delicious and sweet citrus delights. The fruit also contains about 80% of water, making sure that you do not add on calories while rejuvenating yourself.

Bottle gourd, cucumber

Stocking up on bottle gourd and cucumbers is a must

Not only are bottle gourds rich in riboflavin, vitamins B and C, and magnesium, but they also help regulate body temperature and are a must-have during scorching summers. Cucumbers too are yummy, cooling vegetables that are light on the stomach and have high water content. You can add them to your salads, dishes or simply savor them with some delicious hummus on the side!