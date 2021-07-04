Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Healthy low carb grains to include in your diet
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Healthy low carb grains to include in your diet

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 11:07 am
#HealthBytes: Healthy low carb grains to include in your diet
Healthy whole grains that should be included in your diet

Most grains are off-limits when it comes to a low-carb diet. This is because highly processed grains provide empty calories and are generally high in carbohydrates. However, certain grains, while being low on net carbs, have several nutritional benefits that can prove beneficial to the diet. Here are some healthy whole grains that are low on carbs and should be included in your meals.

In this article
Oats

Oats are versatile and can be enjoyed in many ways

Oats are a staple breakfast item in many diets and are a healthy low-carb grain that is also rich in fiber. Oats are also a healthy meal option for those looking to lose weight as they leave you feeling full for longer hours. You can have oats as a porridge, or you can make delicious and healthy dishes like idli and upma from it.

Barley

Barley can give you a fiber boost

Cooked barley is not only low in carbs but is also rich in magnesium, manganese, zinc, selenium, and copper. When it comes to barley varieties, hulled barley is better than pearled barley because it is less processed and retains the whole grain. However, this cereal grain contains gluten and should not be consumed by those who are intolerant to it.

Quinoa

Quinoa is gluten-free and rich in proteins

Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that is high in protein. It is also one of the few plant foods that contain all nine essential amino acids we need. Quinoa can be consumed in a number of ways. You can either cook a side dish with it, add it to your salad, or mix it with banana and honey to have it as a sweet.

Bulgur

Bulgur wheat is packed with vitamins and fiber

Bulgur is a wheat grain that has more nutritional value than most refined wheat products. The grain is low on carbs and also rich in magnesium, manganese, iron, and B vitamins. Bulgur is also lower in calories than other whole grains. Bulgur wheat comes with a number of benefits such as promoting better heart health, supporting blood sugar control, and promoting healthy gut bacteria.

Millets

Millets are gluten-free and boasts of high fiber

Millets have a low-glycemic index, which means that it will take a longer time to digest than standard wheat flour and not spike your blood sugar levels. The grain is also gluten-free and boasts of high protein and fiber. Pearl millets or bajra are the most popular variety and are a great addition to your diet if you are looking to lose weight.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
#HealthBytes: All that you should know about Animal Flow workout

Latest News

Moderna vaccine arriving in India in 2-3 days: Report

India

India Women win third ODI against England Women: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, England reach semi-finals: List of records broken

Sports

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

Realme X2 Pro receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update

Technology

Latest Lifestyle News

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Incredible benefits of aloe vera gel on the skin

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Everything you should know about cardio yoga

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Try these yoga asanas for a quick weight loss

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: Everything you need to know about carb cycling

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Five foods to reduce bad cholesterol in the body

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Benefits of the whole grains

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: How can a high-protein diet help you?

Lifestyle