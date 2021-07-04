#HealthBytes: Healthy low carb grains to include in your diet

Healthy whole grains that should be included in your diet

Most grains are off-limits when it comes to a low-carb diet. This is because highly processed grains provide empty calories and are generally high in carbohydrates. However, certain grains, while being low on net carbs, have several nutritional benefits that can prove beneficial to the diet. Here are some healthy whole grains that are low on carbs and should be included in your meals.

Oats

Oats are versatile and can be enjoyed in many ways

Oats are a staple breakfast item in many diets and are a healthy low-carb grain that is also rich in fiber. Oats are also a healthy meal option for those looking to lose weight as they leave you feeling full for longer hours. You can have oats as a porridge, or you can make delicious and healthy dishes like idli and upma from it.

Barley

Barley can give you a fiber boost

Cooked barley is not only low in carbs but is also rich in magnesium, manganese, zinc, selenium, and copper. When it comes to barley varieties, hulled barley is better than pearled barley because it is less processed and retains the whole grain. However, this cereal grain contains gluten and should not be consumed by those who are intolerant to it.

Quinoa

Quinoa is gluten-free and rich in proteins

Quinoa is a gluten-free grain that is high in protein. It is also one of the few plant foods that contain all nine essential amino acids we need. Quinoa can be consumed in a number of ways. You can either cook a side dish with it, add it to your salad, or mix it with banana and honey to have it as a sweet.

Bulgur

Bulgur wheat is packed with vitamins and fiber

Bulgur is a wheat grain that has more nutritional value than most refined wheat products. The grain is low on carbs and also rich in magnesium, manganese, iron, and B vitamins. Bulgur is also lower in calories than other whole grains. Bulgur wheat comes with a number of benefits such as promoting better heart health, supporting blood sugar control, and promoting healthy gut bacteria.

Millets

Millets are gluten-free and boasts of high fiber

Millets have a low-glycemic index, which means that it will take a longer time to digest than standard wheat flour and not spike your blood sugar levels. The grain is also gluten-free and boasts of high protein and fiber. Pearl millets or bajra are the most popular variety and are a great addition to your diet if you are looking to lose weight.