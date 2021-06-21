#HealthBytes: The many health benefits of dry fruits and nuts

Jun 21, 2021

Health benefits of dry fruits and nuts

We have often heard that dry fruits are important for the health but rarely do we understand what they do to our bodies. Dry fruits are nothing but fruits that have their water content removed by natural or artificial measures. Dates, prunes, figs, apricots, and peaches are the most commonly available dry fruits. Here are some of their surprising health benefits you should know.

Constipation

Dry fruits that are rich in fiber fight constipation

Dry fruits that are rich in fiber improve digestion and help in maintaining stomach and gut health. A fiber-rich diet aids in flushing out the toxins and waste from the body. Dried fruits like figs, prunes, and dates are rich in fiber, making them a healthy choice when it comes to fighting constipation. You should include them in your daily diet for significant results.

Anemia

Improve the hemoglobin in the blood and fight anemia

A reduced hemoglobin count is the most common cause of fatigue and tiredness. Dry fruits are packed with nutrients like Vitamin B, phosphorous, and copper that boost the hemoglobin in the body. They are also a great way to keep your health in check during periods. Include dried figs in your diet to boost the iron levels in your body and prevent anemia.

Heart

Control cholesterol and help in maintaining a healthy heart

Dry fruits reduce the risk of heart diseases, stroke, and cardiac arrests. Studies prove that regularly consuming almonds helps lower LDL cholesterol and promotes good heart health. Cashew nuts are great when it comes to heart health as they inhibit the formation of plaque and allow the free flow of blood in the arteries. Hazelnuts are also known to raise good cholesterol levels.

Depression

Reduce anxiety and help in fighting depression

Depression and anxiety are certainly not good for your well-being. Dry fruits are loaded with beta carotene, an antioxidant that battles anxiety and aids in better sleep. A healthy diet that is loaded with a variety of seeds and nuts, along with regular exercise helps in reducing the symptoms in depressed patients. Studies prove consuming cashew on a regular basis promotes a healthy mind.