#HealthBytes: Here are the surprising health benefits of eucalyptus oil

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 10:54 am

All you need to know about the healing properties of eucalyptus oil

The Australian Aborigines initially used the roots, leaves, and oil of the eucalyptus plant to treat several infections, diseases, and wounds. However, with time, the eucalyptus tree was cultivated worldwide for its medicinal values. Eucalyptus tea is regularly used as a remedy for fever and cough, and its essential oil is known to relieve many diseases. Here are the healing properties of eucalyptus oil.

Cough

Relieves cough and clears the chest

Eucalyptus oil is an ancient medicine that is used to relieve cough. Several over-the-counter medications today also use oil as an active ingredient. In addition to this, inhaling the vapor from eucalyptus oil also helps loosen mucus and get it out of your chest. Applying a rub made using the eucalyptus oil on the chest also has the same effect.

Wounds

Helps disinfect wounds and promotes healing

A study from 2012 has found that eucalyptus oil has antimicrobial properties that effectively work against two pathogens, S. aureus, and E. coli. This antimicrobial action of eucalyptus oil means that it is an effective treatment for minor cuts, inflammation, and wounds. You can apply diluted eucalyptus oil to wounds or choose an ointment that contains eucalyptus oil to treat mild cuts at home.

Joint pain

Eases joint pain related to arthritis

Several studies suggest that eucalyptus oil is an effective remedy for joint pain. In fact, creams and ointments that are used to relieve joint pain from arthritis use eucalyptus oil as an active ingredient. Eucalyptus oil also reduces pain associated with many conditions and is helpful for those who experience severe back pain or those recovering from a muscle injury.

Dental issues

Freshens the breath and prevents dental issues

Eucalyptus extracts may help in treating dental plaque and gingivitis. It is known to improve bad breath as well. Diluting one drop of eucalyptus oil with coconut oil and swishing it in the mouth every morning helps fight the bacteria in the mouth and prevents bad mouth odor. Eucalyptus oil also prevents plaque buildup on teeth and gums and stops tooth decay as well.