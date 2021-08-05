Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Love fennel tea? Here's how it benefits your health
#HealthBytes: Love fennel tea? Here's how it benefits your health

Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 07:18 pm
Fennel tea is made from fennel seeds and makes for a refreshing drink

The fennel herb is grown all over the world and is widely used in medicinal preparations. The seeds of the herb are used to make an aromatic tea that is soothing and relaxing. Fennel tea mix is available to buy or you can prepare it at home by drying the seeds, baking them in the sun and crushing it into powder. Here's more.

Period relief

Sipping the tea provides great relief for period cramps

While women seek over-the-counter medicines for period cramps and pain relief, research suggests that roughly 10-20% of them do not find relief through this approach. In this regard, fennel tea is an alternative that is known to soothe and relieve the pain. This is because fennel keeps the uterus from contracting, which is what causes the pain reported by menstruating women.

Antioxidants

Increases the antioxidants in the body

Antioxidants play an important role in fighting and reducing the harmful effects of free radicals on the body that can cause cancer, heart diseases, etc. While drinking fennel tea, the antioxidants can aid in fighting oxidative damage caused by free radicals. This helps in the production of healthy new cells in the body and also reduces the signs of aging.

Mouth odor

Has antibacterial properties that help eliminate bad breath

Fennel seeds are a natural mouth freshener and sipping fennel tea helps in eliminating bad breath. This is because the antibacterial properties of these seeds help in clearing the pathogens that cause bad mouth odor. To make the most of it, drink a cup of fennel tea before bed and in the morning to keep your mouth fresh and odorless.

Digestion

Helps in digestion and better bowel movements

Fennel tea has excellent properties when it comes to digestion. Drinking the tea helps in relaxing the digestive muscles and aids in proper digestion. Fennel tea is thus a great home remedy for those who struggle with constipation and improper bowel movements. If you suffer from symptoms of ingestion, drink fennel tea to cleanse your body and eliminate the toxins from your system.

