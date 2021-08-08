Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Know why drinking turmeric milk is good for you
#HealthBytes: Know why drinking turmeric milk is good for you

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 07:17 pm
#HealthBytes: Know why drinking turmeric milk is good for you
Golden milk is slowly gaining popularity in Western countries

Golden milk or turmeric milk is a quintessential Indian recipe that has recently been gaining popularity in Western countries. The beverage is traditionally made using cow milk, turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger. Typically consumed at bedtime, turmeric milk has many health benefits and is a go-to remedy in Indian households for several health concerns. Read on to know why turmeric milk is good for you.

Mood booster

Is a great stress buster and improves mood

Turmeric milk contains curcumin, a compound that is known to have mood-boosting properties. If you tend to be stressed out on a daily basis, drinking a glass of turmeric milk every night may help in improving your mood. Furthermore, in a study conducted on 60 individuals with severe depressive disorders, those who were given curcumin experienced significant improvement in their mood.

Joint pain

Helps in reducing joint pain caused by arthritis

Golden milk is made from ginger, cinnamon, and turmeric, all of which have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. These anti-inflammatory effects may help in reducing joint pain that results from osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Several studies support this fact and also suggest that the health effects of curcumin are at par with pharmaceutical drugs and work without any of the side effects.

Heart diseases

Lowers the risk of heart diseases

Heart diseases are common in middle-aged and older individuals and are the most common cause of death in the world. Interestingly, all the key ingredients of turmeric milk are proved to reduce the risk of heart ailments. Furthermore, a study also proved that those who consume curcumin were 65% less likely to experience a heart attack than the patients in the placebo group.

Infections

Is a common remedy for cold and prevents many infections

Turmeric milk is the go-to remedy for colds in most Indian households. In addition, the milk is also a concoction of antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties and is effective in fighting viral, bacterial, and fungal infections. Lastly, in addition to all these benefits, the ingredients in golden milk have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help in strengthening the immune system.

