#HealthBytes: Some simple practices to quickly heal your wounds

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 10:21 pm

Several simple practices can aid in quick wound recovery

The process of healing wounds is not just about medications but is also about the care and attention that aids in their proper healing. Small wounds may usually be a result of minor cuts, scrapes, or scratches and can often be healed at home with medicines and good care. Here are some of the simple practices that can help with quick wound healing.

Sleep

Getting ample sleep and rest is crucial

A study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology suggests that sleeping and resting help wounds heal faster. The study was conducted on two groups of participants who slept for three hours and seven-eight hours, respectively. It found the sleep restriction delayed the healing time by an entire day in the first group of participants. Thus, ascertaining the importance of a healthy sleeping routine.

Diet

Healthy diet is just as important to speed up recovery

The study also observed that nutritional supplements helped in boosting the immune response in the participants. This is because healthy foods fuel the wound healing process. To aid in quick wound healing, have fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin A, copper, and zinc. Leafy greens like kale and spinach, ginger, beetroots, and curd are power foods that aid healthy wound recovery.

Dressing

Clean the wound and dress it regularly

Dressing the wound or stitching hygienically is of utmost importance to avoid any further infection or inflammation. Even if you notice that the wound is healing well, continue cleaning and dressing it until your doctor suggests otherwise. Furthermore, different types of wounds will have to be addressed differently, and hence ask your doctor or health adviser for the right way to go about it.

Exercise

Exercises help in increasing blood circulation to the wound

Depending on the area and severity of the injury, it is advisable to keep yourself active through mild physical exercises to aid healing. Exercises as simple as walking or jogging for about 20 minutes can increase the blood flow to the wound and speed up the healing process. However, seek the opinion of your doctor on the best physical activity for your particular injury.