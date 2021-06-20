Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Pilates exercises that are therapeutic for the lower back
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Pilates exercises that are therapeutic for the lower back

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 11:17 pm
#HealthBytes: Pilates exercises that are therapeutic for the lower back
Here are a few moves that target the core and strengthen the back.

Daily habits like poor posture, slouching at your desk, and carrying a heavy shoulder bag are the most common reasons for backaches. While severe pain can be indicative of a strain, sprain, or fracture, mild discomforts and stiffness can be relieved by doing Pilates exercises that target the lower back. Read on for a few moves that target the core and strengthen the back.

In this article
#1

Exercise 1: Opposite arm and leg reach

Start in a tabletop position with the hands directly under the shoulders and the knees under the hips. Without moving the torso, extend one arm forward and the opposite leg back. Lift the extended arm and leg off the ground and engage the core. Hold the pose for 30 seconds and come to starting position. Now, repeat the same on the other side.

#2

Exercise 2: The Hundred

Lie on a yoga mat with knees off the mat and legs bent at a 90-degree angle. Lift your head and shoulders off the mat. Now, engage your core, lift the arms a few inches off the floor, and pulse your arms up and down. Your neck and shoulders must be relaxed, and the pressure should be felt in the core. Do 100 pulses!

#3

Exercise 3: The supine spinal twist

Lie on the floor with knees bent and feet on the floor. Stretch the arms on your sides. Squeeze your knees together and bring both knees over to one side—lowering them to the floor as much as you can. Be sure not to lift the shoulder blades. Exhale by engaging ab muscles and bring the knees to the center. Repeat on the other side.

#4

Exercise 4: The hamstring stretch

Lie on the back with both the legs stretched and straight. Lift the left leg while keeping the right leg straight on the floor. Bring the left leg as close to your body as possible without bending the knee. You will feel a stretch in the hamstring. Breathe normally. Now, bring the leg down and repeat it 10 times. Switch sides.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
#HealthBytes: Warning signs that your body is fat deficient

Latest News

Vivo V21e 5G appears on Flipkart; price leaked

Technology

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to 'RRR': Pen Studios confirms theatrical releases

Entertainment

Euro 2020, Wales progress despite losing against Italy: Records broken

Sports

WTC final: India get rid of Latham and Conway

Sports

List of confirmed Indian OTT sequels to look forward to

Entertainment

Latest Lifestyle News

#HealthBytes: Incredible benefits of aloe vera gel on the skin

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Everything you should know about cardio yoga

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Try these yoga asanas for a quick weight loss

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Like cashews? Here are some lesser-known health benefits

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Know the surprising health benefits of sweet potato

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: Few easy stretches to relieve typing-induced wrist pain

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Five stretches to do after 10 minutes of warm-up

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Step-wise guide to effectively get rid of underbelly fat

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle