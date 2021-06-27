Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Some common causes and symptoms associated with facial swelling
#HealthBytes: Some common causes and symptoms associated with facial swelling

Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 06:38 pm
#HealthBytes: Some common causes and symptoms associated with facial swelling
A puffy face is usually a result of undue pressure on the face while sleeping

Waking up with a swollen or puffy face is very common. In normal cases, this could be due to pressure exerted on the face while sleeping, which settles with time. However, if you feel pain or a stinging sensation on the face, it can indicate an underlying medical condition and may require immediate attention. Read on to know about some common symptoms and causes.

Causes

Facial swelling can be caused by minor and major conditions

Facial swelling can be caused by numerous reasons. A few of them include an allergic reaction, side effects from a medication, sinusitis, a bacterial infection, stye, abscess, or fluid retention. In pregnant women, preeclampsia or high blood pressure can cause the face to swell up. Actinomycosis, hormonal imbalances, and thyroid diseases are other common causes that may cause the face to puff up.

Medical attention

Seek immediate medical attention if you notice these symptoms

If you notice any of the following symptoms accompanying a facial swell, it may indicate anaphylaxis, a serious allergic reaction that requires immediate medical attention. If treatment is delayed, anaphylaxis can lead to an anaphylactic shock that can turn out to be fatal. The symptoms include swollen mouth and throat, breathing difficulty, rashes, anxiety, wheezing, dizziness, nasal congestion, irregular heartbeat, and slurred speech.

Emergencies

Don't wait for anaphylaxis to happen if these are causes

It is to be understood that in a few cases, anaphylaxis may take time to set in. However, if you know that the reason for the swelling is any of the following, do not wait for more symptoms and immediately seek medical care. These include swelling caused by a bee sting, exposure to a known allergen, and eating foods that you're allergic to.

Prevention

Avoid allergens and allergy causing agents

While facial swelling in a majority of cases may not be severe, you can still ensure that you avoid it by doing the following: -Check ingredient labels and avoid known allergens in foods. -If you have a known allergy and have been prescribed an epinephrine medication, be sure to carry it with you to counteract a severe allergic reaction and can prevent facial swelling.

