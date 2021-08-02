Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Some effective remedies to get relief from stiff neck
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Some effective remedies to get relief from stiff neck

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 10:22 pm
#HealthBytes: Some effective remedies to get relief from stiff neck
Stiffness in the neck is a painful condition that can interfere with daily activities

The habit of looking down at our phones and gadgets has led to many people suffering from neck stiffness in recent times. Stiffness in the neck can also be caused due to osteoarthritis, hunched posture, stress, etc. Having a stiff neck can interfere with our daily activities and may also affect a good night's sleep. Read on for effective ways to relieve the condition.

In this article
Stretch

Stretch gently using slow movements, but don't overdo it

Stretching slowly is an effective way to relieve the pain and stiffness of the neck. However, you must take care not to overdo it, as sudden movements can increase inflammation and cause more serious injury. Effective stretches to ease the neck include rolling the shoulders backwards and then forward, pressing the shoulder blades together and holding the position for a few seconds, etc.

Sleep environment

Incorporate a few hacks, change your sleep environment, bedding

Your sleeping position has an important role to play when it comes to neck pain. To reduce the stiffness and to prevent it in the future, buy a firmer mattress and use a neck pillow. Also, make it a habit to sleep only on your back or side. Wearing a mouth guard may also help, if you have a habit of grinding your teeth.

Hot/cold pack

Apply heat compress or an ice pack or both simultaneously

If your neck stiffness and pain is too severe, apply an ice pack on the area for about 20 minutes. Repeat this every two hours for a quick relief, as the cold helps relieve inflammation. You can also alternate between applying ice and a heat compress. Taking a warm water bath or shower can also help reduce the pain and stiffness.

Stress

Reduce stress to avoid tension in the muscles

Stress is another important reason behind stiffness and tension in the neck. To reduce the same, both for your physical and mental well-being, there are a variety of stress busters to choose from. A few of them include listening to music, yoga, meditation, taking a vacation and investing time in your favorite hobbies and activities at the end of a busy day.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
#HealthBytes: Few foods to help meet your body's copper requirements

Latest News

Honda Hornet 2.0-based tourer to be launched on August 19

Auto

Google is discontinuing sign-in support on old Android devices

Technology

New-generation KTM RC 125 and 200 previewed in leaked pictures

Auto

#FundingAlert: Unacademy raises $440 million, now valued at $3.4 billion

Business

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 10: Complete report

Sports

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Unpleasant body odor? These home remedies are the perfect solution

Lifestyle

Swollen feet during pregnancy: Effective remedies to relieve the condition

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Best home remedies to naturally treat constipation

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Effective home remedies to arrest bleeding from gums

Lifestyle

Health & Wellness News

#HealthBytes: Few foods to help meet your body's copper requirements

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: What is postpartum depression? Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Lifestyle

Simple home remedies that can help fade age-old scars

Lifestyle

Looking for ways to improve running speed? Try these tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Healthy foods to include in your pregnancy diet

Lifestyle