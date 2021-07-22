Swollen feet during pregnancy: Effective remedies to relieve the condition

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 05:20 pm

Swelling of the feet is common during the third trimester of pregnancy

Pregnancy is a magical journey filled with joy and anticipation for the parents-to-be. However, each trimester is different from the other, which brings in a few side effects for the expecting woman. One of the side effects that is experienced toward the last trimester is swollen feet that can be a major source of discomfort. Read on for simple treatments that can help.

Sodium intake

As first step, reduce sodium and increase potassium intake

Salt makes the body hold on to extra water; hence, avoiding sodium-rich foods can help reduce swelling. Add herbs like rosemary, thyme and oregano to your recipes for more flavor without salt. Furthermore, adequate potassium intake is also important to balance the fluids and reduce swelling. Foods like bananas, spinach, beets and yogurt that are naturally high in potassium help keep swelling away.

Hydration

Drink over 3L of water, stay hydrated to counteract swelling

When the body is dehydrated, it holds on to more fluids in order to compensate, and this causes swelling of the feet. Drinking more than three liter of water every day will help you stay hydrated and counteracts swelling as well. If you do not like the taste of plain drinking water, add a dash of lemon or mint for better taste.

Sleep position

Sleep on the left side as much as you can

Your doctor may have advised you to sleep on your left side and there is a reason for it. Sleeping on the left side improves blood flow and reduces swelling. This sleeping position also takes the pressure of your uterus off the blood vessel that returns blood to your heart. It is hence good for your feet as well as for your baby.

Massage

Massaging the feet leads to better circulation

Massaging the feet is another awesome way to reduce swelling and to feel relaxed. You can either ask your partner to give you a gentle massage or head to a professional masseuse for extra pampering. Massaging not only reverses swelling but is also a great stress buster to calm you down through all the stress that pregnancy brings with it.