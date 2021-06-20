Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: The benefits of having a bowl of oats everyday
#HealthBytes: The benefits of having a bowl of oats everyday

#HealthBytes: The benefits of having a bowl of oats everyday
Here are reasons why you should consume a bowl of oats everyday

Oats are gluten-free whole grains that are rich in important vitamins, minerals, and fiber. A bowl of rolled oatmeal porridge is a healthy start to the day, but you can also have it in the form of baked goods, bread, and granola. Oats are an essential part of many diets, and the health benefits go beyond aiding in weight loss. Let's find out more.

Avenanthramides

Contain avenanthramides, an antioxidant with several health benefits

Whole oats contain a unique group of antioxidants called avenanthramides, which are not present in other cereal grains. These antioxidants are known to lower blood pressure in the body significantly, and it makes oats an excellent option for those who suffer from hypertension. Avenanthramides are also known to have antiproliferative activities and anti-inflammatory, that help in preventing a host of diseases.

Beta-glucan

Oats have soluble fiber beta-glucan, reduces LDL cholesterol

Oats contain large amounts of a soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which is beneficial for us in many ways. The fiber helps in reducing LDL cholesterol and total cholesterol levels. It also reduces blood sugar levels and increases insulin response. Soluble fibers are also a healthy way to feel full for a longer time. Beta-glucan is linked with contributing toward a healthy gut environment.

Gluten-free

Largely gluten-free and is good for gluten intolerant people

Gluten-free foods are of utmost importance to people who have celiac disease. Oats do not contain gluten but have a similar protein called avenin. Oats also enhance the nutritional value of gluten-free diets due to their rich mineral and fiber content. However, it is important to consume oats that are labeled gluten-free as there are high chances of them being processed with wheat.

Constipation

Regular consumption of oats helps relieve constipation

A fibrous diet is crucial for proper digestion and to avoid complications like constipation. This is especially important for elderly people who are more prone to indigestion. To learn more, a study was conducted on 30 elderly patients who consumed oat bran every day for 12 weeks. It was concluded that 59% of the patients were able to stop using laxatives after the study.

