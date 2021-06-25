#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Try these yoga asanas for a relaxed mind

It can be quite unnerving to see yogis twisting and turning their bodies with much ease while reaping the benefits. But guess what? Yoga is as much for beginners as it is for pros. Today's fast-paced world comes with a lot of stress-inducing factors that cause anxiety and tension. Practicing these simple yoga asanas regularly will help calm and relax your mind.

Sukhasana

Sukhasana or the easy pose

Sukhasana means to sit in a position at ease while watching your breath. First, sit straight in a cross-legged position, with an erect spine and with your hands resting on each knee. Relax your feet, hips, and thighs. Now, with a soft focus or by closing your eyes, feel your breaths. Inhale calmly and exhale while concentrating on your breaths.

Details

Marjaryasana and bitilasana or the cat and cow pose

The cat and cow pose are paired together and stretches the body. Start in a tabletop position with shoulders aligned over the wrist and hips over knees. Cow Pose: Inhale and lift your chin and chest upwards. Tighten your belly and butt muscles. Cat Pose: As you exhale, bring down the chin toward your chest. Relax your belly and butt. Repeat this three-five times.

Uttanasana

Uttanasana or the standing forward bend

Stand straight with your hands on the hips. Inhale. While exhaling, slowly bend forward by pushing your hips and tailbone backward. Bend your knees to avoid getting hurt. Your chest and stomach should be in front of your thighs and hands on the ground, next to your feet. Hold this pose. Now, inhale and place your hands on the hips and slowly raise up.

Balasana

Balasana or the child pose

Kneel on the floor. Sit on your heels with big toes touching each other. Keep your knees hip-width apart. Inhale. While exhaling, bend forward and lower your forehead to the floor. Place your arms in front of you with palms facing down. Inhale and pull your belly inwards. Hold this pose. Exhale and slowly return to the sitting position. Relax.

Tadasana

Tadasana or the mountain pose

Stand with your feet together. Stretch both your arms forward. Interlock your fingers and turn the wrist outward. Without bending, raise your arms directly above your head. Now, slowly raise your heels and balance on your toes. Hold this position for up to 20 seconds. Bring back the heels to the ground. Release the interlock and put the hands back to your side.