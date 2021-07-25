#HealthBytes: Improve your gut health in these 5 ways
Numerous studies link gut health to the healthy functioning of almost every other system in the body including the immune system, endocrine system, and mood. There are nearly 300-500 types of gut bacteria and while most of them are extremely necessary for a healthy body, a slight invasion by harmful bacteria disturbs the system. Follow these steps to maintain a healthy gut microbiome.
- Red flags that point toward an unhealthy gut
- Having prebiotics and probiotics helps maintain a healthy gut
- Have whole foods like whole wheat and brown bread
- Consume foods and beverages that are rich in polyphenols
- A bowl of creamy yogurt can do wonders
- Eating different varieties of foods promotes growth of good bacteria
Red flags that point toward an unhealthy gut
The first warning sign of an unhealthy gut health is an upset stomach. Bloating, diarrhea, and constipation are among the major symptoms that point to a weak gut. Sudden weight loss or weight gain could also be a result of imbalanced gut health. An unhealthy gut increases systemic inflammation leading to autoimmune diseases and can contribute to skin conditions like eczema as well.
Having prebiotics and probiotics helps maintain a healthy gut
Prebiotics are fiber-rich foods that are hard to digest by the human body but are an excellent feed for gut bacteria. Legumes, beans, peas, oats, bananas, and asparagus are few foods that are high in prebiotic fiber. Probiotics, on the other hand, are live bacteria, which when consumed aid in the good gut. Probiotic-rich foods include yogurt, soft cheeses like gouda, naturally-fermented pickles, etc.
Have whole foods like whole wheat and brown bread
Whole foods have such multiple health benefits that they could easily make for another article. But note, to maintain a healthy gut, it is better to avoid the processed foods. For example, you can substitute white rice with brown rice and white bread with its brown counterpart. Introducing whole wheat into your diet instead of refined flour is a nutritious alternative as well.
Consume foods and beverages that are rich in polyphenols
Polyphenols play a major role in increasing healthy bacteria and inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria. They are found in a wide range of fruits and vegetables. Plums, apples, berries, walnuts, almonds, cocoa powder are rich sources of polyphenols. Black tea, green tea, and wine are beverages that are rich in this compound. Apple juice and pomegranate juices are healthy options, too.
A bowl of creamy yogurt can do wonders
Including yogurt in your daily diet can do wonders for your gut health. The live bacteria present in yogurt improves gut activity and improves digestion. If a bowl of simple, plain yogurt sounds like a bland option, add in cucumbers and onions to make healthy raita. Alternatively, you can also opt for fruit yogurt as a healthy dessert option.
Eating different varieties of foods promotes growth of good bacteria
There are wide varieties of foods that actively promote the growth of beneficial bacteria. Garlic, onion, beans, peas, oats, bananas, and berries are excellent foods that have a positive impact on the gut. Research suggests that the probiotics found in fermented foods improve digestion and are immunity boosters. Kefir, tempeh, and natto are some of the many options when it comes to fermented foods.