Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Improve your gut health in these 5 ways
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Improve your gut health in these 5 ways

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 11:42 am
#HealthBytes: Improve your gut health in these 5 ways

Numerous studies link gut health to the healthy functioning of almost every other system in the body including the immune system, endocrine system, and mood. There are nearly 300-500 types of gut bacteria and while most of them are extremely necessary for a healthy body, a slight invasion by harmful bacteria disturbs the system. Follow these steps to maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

In this article
Signs

Red flags that point toward an unhealthy gut

The first warning sign of an unhealthy gut health is an upset stomach. Bloating, diarrhea, and constipation are among the major symptoms that point to a weak gut. Sudden weight loss or weight gain could also be a result of imbalanced gut health. An unhealthy gut increases systemic inflammation leading to autoimmune diseases and can contribute to skin conditions like eczema as well.

Note these

Having prebiotics and probiotics helps maintain a healthy gut

Prebiotics are fiber-rich foods that are hard to digest by the human body but are an excellent feed for gut bacteria. Legumes, beans, peas, oats, bananas, and asparagus are few foods that are high in prebiotic fiber. Probiotics, on the other hand, are live bacteria, which when consumed aid in the good gut. Probiotic-rich foods include yogurt, soft cheeses like gouda, naturally-fermented pickles, etc.

Whole foods

Have whole foods like whole wheat and brown bread

Whole foods have such multiple health benefits that they could easily make for another article. But note, to maintain a healthy gut, it is better to avoid the processed foods. For example, you can substitute white rice with brown rice and white bread with its brown counterpart. Introducing whole wheat into your diet instead of refined flour is a nutritious alternative as well.

Polyphenols

Consume foods and beverages that are rich in polyphenols

Polyphenols play a major role in increasing healthy bacteria and inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria. They are found in a wide range of fruits and vegetables. Plums, apples, berries, walnuts, almonds, cocoa powder are rich sources of polyphenols. Black tea, green tea, and wine are beverages that are rich in this compound. Apple juice and pomegranate juices are healthy options, too.

Yogurt

A bowl of creamy yogurt can do wonders

Including yogurt in your daily diet can do wonders for your gut health. The live bacteria present in yogurt improves gut activity and improves digestion. If a bowl of simple, plain yogurt sounds like a bland option, add in cucumbers and onions to make healthy raita. Alternatively, you can also opt for fruit yogurt as a healthy dessert option.

Details

Eating different varieties of foods promotes growth of good bacteria

There are wide varieties of foods that actively promote the growth of beneficial bacteria. Garlic, onion, beans, peas, oats, bananas, and berries are excellent foods that have a positive impact on the gut. Research suggests that the probiotics found in fermented foods improve digestion and are immunity boosters. Kefir, tempeh, and natto are some of the many options when it comes to fermented foods.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
#HealthBytes: The many health benefits of ginger

Latest News

Know what the 'Avengers: Endgame' cast is up to now

Entertainment

2022 Hyundai CRETA, with a TUCSON-like grille, spotted testing

Auto

Michael B Jordan is producing a Black Superman project

Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unlikely to debut on August 11

Technology

Prior to launch, unofficial bookings of 2021 Honda Amaze open

Auto

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: Here's all that you need to know about probiotics

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Benefits of the whole grains

Lifestyle

Health & Wellness News

Do you feel under-confident? Follow these steps for increasing self-esteem

Lifestyle

Tired eyes? Here's how you get youthful looking bright eyes

Lifestyle

Easy tips that will help you stay awake while studying

Lifestyle

A few tips to maintain the right posture while sitting

Lifestyle

Some tips to help you stay sane during trying times

Lifestyle