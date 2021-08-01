#HealthBytes: What is postpartum depression? Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Postpartum depression follows about 15% of births

Postpartum depression is a serious disorder that follows about 15% of births. The condition can be experienced by both first-time mothers and those who've given birth before and it can make it difficult for the mothers to care of themselves and the baby. This article covers the symptoms, treatment, and everything that you need to know about postpartum depression.

Causes

Factors that can contribute toward postpartum depression in women

Postpartum depression is a result of physical changes and emotional stressors in the new mother. Sudden hormonal changes at birth, lack of sleep, low thyroid levels, and inadequate diet are a few physical factors that contribute to postpartum depression. The emotional stressors are plenty and can include lack of support from loved ones, financial burdens, social isolation, death of a loved one, etc.

Symptoms

These are the common symptoms of postpartum depression

1) You cry a lot but do not have a specific reason for it. 2) You feel detached from your newborn child. 3) You have extreme mood swings. 4) You may overeat or not eat at all. 5) You have severe body aches. 6) And finally, you feel like a bad mother and are unable to open up about your feelings to anyone.

Medical help

You need to consult a doctor if you have symptoms

Postpartum depression is serious and if you or your loved ones experience any of the above symptoms, it is important to seek medical help. The treatment is mainly of two types: medication and therapy. Depending on the severity of the patient's symptoms, the doctor may either suggest either one of the treatments or do a combination treatment involving both of them.

Taboo

Do not dismiss any symptoms of postpartum depression

The taboo associated with postpartum depression makes it unfavorable for the mothers to open up about their condition. If your loved one experiences any symptoms, let them know they have your support and ensure that you provide help in whichever way that will help them. Lastly, depression is an illness just like your fever and cold, and it's about time we accept the same.