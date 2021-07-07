Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: How Zinc plays an important role in fighting COVID-19
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: How Zinc plays an important role in fighting COVID-19

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 12:16 pm
#HealthBytes: How Zinc plays an important role in fighting COVID-19
Zinc plays a crucial role in boosting our immunity and fighting COVID-19

With the COVID-19 still lurching around, the need to boost immunity can't be stressed enough. Apart from Vitamins C & D, Zinc has also been identified as a key element to balance our immune systems. To understand it better, Dr. Soumitra Das - Director, South Asia (Zinc Nutrient Initiative) International Zinc Association, explains in detail the importance of this element and its best sources.

In this article
Importance

Zinc is vital for over 300 enzymes in the body

Zinc is associated with many biological functions and is involved in multiple cellular processes. It is also vital for more than 300 enzymes in the body. Further, Zinc plays a key role in protein synthesis, wound healing, DNA synthesis, cell division and is required for proper sense of taste and smell. It is also a key component of WBCs that fight off infections.

Deficiency

Human body cannot produce Zinc, needs to be supplemented

However, despite being an essential nutrient, the human body cannot produce Zinc and so, needs to be supplemented through diet. To add to it, a large percentage of Indians have a lower intake of Zinc than the required levels. Zinc deficiencies are evident by oxidant stress, increased inflammatory process, and life-threatening situations, as well as premature cell death at the cellular and sub-cellular levels.

Sources

Animal based foods are the best sources for Zinc

Animal-based foods are the best sources of Zinc, and oyster tops the chart. Poultry also provide most of the Zinc wherever they are available and consumed. Do note, bioavailability of Zinc in vegetarian diets is lower than that in non-vegetarian diets. But, certain cooking methods like soaking beans, grains, and seeds in water for several hours before cooking increase the bioavailability of Zinc.

Others

Nuts and seeds have a considerable amount of Zinc

Plant-based foods containing a considerable amount of Zinc include walnuts, almonds, cashews and seeds of sunflower, pumpkin, and watermelon. Milk, dairy products, whole grains and legumes are a few other plant-based sources of Zinc. Interestingly, fresh fruits and vegetables are generally a poor source of Zinc, though a few foods like avocados, pomegranates, guavas, mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli are better in comparison.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Healthy snack ingredients to keep junk food cravings at bay

Latest News

Children under one to receive free pneumococcal vaccine soon: BMC

Mumbai

OnePlus admits to restricting 9 series' performance for popular apps

Technology

'Meet the Army of Thieves,' Zack Snyder shares first images

Entertainment

County Championship: Hashim Amla defies odds with record-breaking knock

Sports

West Indies recall Cottrell, Hetmyer and Chase for Australia ODIs

Sports

Latest Lifestyle News

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Incredible benefits of aloe vera gel on the skin

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: Know the importance of zinc in your diet

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Low on hemoglobin? Here's how you can boost it

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: What are the health benefits of garlic?

Lifestyle
Trending Topics