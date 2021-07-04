#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 12:59 am

Coconut water is a nourishing drink that has many benefits

Coconut water is an extremely nutritious drink that instantly rejuvenates us during hot summer days. Natural coconut water contains about 95% of water and is rich in electrolytes, vitamins and minerals that have a host of health benefits. While there is artificially sweetened coconut water that is available in the markets, you should opt for natural and fresh ones. Here's why.

Diabetes

Can be consumed by people with diabetes

Though full-fledged research is yet to be done, laboratory studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that coconut water can lower blood sugar levels. Moreover, one cup of coconut water contains only three grams of fiber and six grams of fat, making it an excellent option for those with diabetes. However, if you have varying sugar levels, ask your doctor about the quantity you should have.

Blood pressure

Contains potassium that will help regulate blood pressure

A study conducted on people with high blood pressure shows that drinking coconut water improved blood pressure in 71% of the participants. This could be due to the presence of potassium, which helps in balancing out the negative effects of sodium and helps in lowering it. Hypertension may also cause blood clots and an animal study found that coconut water can successfully prevent it.

Sports drink

A natural sports drink that replenishes the body after workout

While regular sports drinks come with the risk of being high in refined sugars, coconut water is your natural best friend that doesn't have this side effect. Drinking coconut water after a workout session helps in replenishing the body of its lost fluids. It is also a powerhouse of nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, sodium and calcium, that are usually lost during exercise.

Skin

Hydrates and gives way to radiant skin

Dehydration has several negative effects on the body and one of them is dry and flaky skin. Drinking coconut water every day can fix your hydration needs and make the skin healthy and supple. While natural coconut water is the best, certain store-bought ones are fortified with Vitamin C, an important ingredient for keeping your skin firm and youthful-looking.