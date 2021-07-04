Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 12:59 am
#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you
Coconut water is a nourishing drink that has many benefits

Coconut water is an extremely nutritious drink that instantly rejuvenates us during hot summer days. Natural coconut water contains about 95% of water and is rich in electrolytes, vitamins and minerals that have a host of health benefits. While there is artificially sweetened coconut water that is available in the markets, you should opt for natural and fresh ones. Here's why.

In this article
Diabetes

Can be consumed by people with diabetes

Though full-fledged research is yet to be done, laboratory studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that coconut water can lower blood sugar levels. Moreover, one cup of coconut water contains only three grams of fiber and six grams of fat, making it an excellent option for those with diabetes. However, if you have varying sugar levels, ask your doctor about the quantity you should have.

Blood pressure

Contains potassium that will help regulate blood pressure

A study conducted on people with high blood pressure shows that drinking coconut water improved blood pressure in 71% of the participants. This could be due to the presence of potassium, which helps in balancing out the negative effects of sodium and helps in lowering it. Hypertension may also cause blood clots and an animal study found that coconut water can successfully prevent it.

Sports drink

A natural sports drink that replenishes the body after workout

While regular sports drinks come with the risk of being high in refined sugars, coconut water is your natural best friend that doesn't have this side effect. Drinking coconut water after a workout session helps in replenishing the body of its lost fluids. It is also a powerhouse of nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, sodium and calcium, that are usually lost during exercise.

Skin

Hydrates and gives way to radiant skin

Dehydration has several negative effects on the body and one of them is dry and flaky skin. Drinking coconut water every day can fix your hydration needs and make the skin healthy and supple. While natural coconut water is the best, certain store-bought ones are fortified with Vitamin C, an important ingredient for keeping your skin firm and youthful-looking.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Monsoon diet: Foods that will help boost immunity this season

Latest News

Realme X2 Pro receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update

Technology

Honda India commences deliveries of CB650R and CBR650R bikes

Auto

UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark reach semi-finals: Records broken

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Federer proceeds to last 16 despite dropping set

Sports

Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes

Auto

Latest Lifestyle News

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Incredible benefits of aloe vera gel on the skin

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Everything you should know about cardio yoga

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Try these yoga asanas for a quick weight loss

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: The many health benefits of tai chi workouts

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why green almonds are good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Don't like orange juice? You're missing these benefits

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: These health benefits of laughter are scientifically proved

Lifestyle