Healthy snack ingredients to keep junk food cravings at bay

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 11:05 am
Yummiano is a snack and savouries brand focused on tasty yet healthy snacks for a fit India

Sugary drinks, pizzas, fat-laden fries and chips are synonymous with the eating habits of this generation. However, with the onset of the pandemic, people have become more health-conscious and are gradually shifting to a healthy lifestyle. In line with this, Vipul Gambhir, Business Head at Yummiano, has listed a few Indian ingredients that are deliciously healthy and can also help curb junk cravings.

In this article
Protein

Consume foods that are high in protein

Eating proteinaceous foods such as sprouts, dals, peanuts and soy have a magical effect, as they keep you full and reduce cravings. A high-protein breakfast consisting of boiled eggs is also known to significantly reduce undesired cravings. In addition, pairing healthy Indian ingredients in snacks and savories is the perfect way to ensure that you do not miss those calorie-laden unhealthy foods.

Ingredients

Certain Indian ingredients are excellent additions to make healthy snacks

Interestingly, many companies have now turned innovative to offer creative, healthy snack choices that are just as good as processed foods, but are much healthier. Rajma, ragi and lentil snacks are becoming increasingly popular. Gur Chana - a jaggery-coated roasted chickpea snack is also a great alternative, as it is rich in protein, carbohydrates and is a powerhouse of energy.

Rice and dal

Brown rice and moong dal snacks contribute to weight loss

In fact, moong dal is also a rich source of dietary fiber and contributes to weight loss. Brown rice is rich in antioxidants, helps in improving digestion, and boosts heart health and overall immunity. Snacks made from both these ingredients are readily available in the market in various lip-smacking flavors. Not only are they healthy, they are also delicious, and thus satiate cravings.

Vacuum frying

Vacuum fried snacks retain the nutritional value of the snack

When you snack healthy, you not only satiate cravings but gift your body a number of health benefits as well

While the ingredients used to make snacks are of primary importance, the method of cooking is equally important as well. Vacuum frying is an excellent way to enjoy snacks without guilt, as it not only uses less oil, but also keeps the nutrient value of the foods intact. To conclude, if you find yourself craving savories, choose ones that are made from nutritious ingredients.

