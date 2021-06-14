Thigh fat? These exercises will help tone and strengthen thighs

Getting toned and strong thighs is easier than you think

Fat accumulation around the thighs is a common issue that especially affects women. However, toning and strengthening your thighs would not only make you quicker but also more flexible. While spot reduction of fat is not possible, there are certain exercises that focus more on leg strength and tone thighs. Here's a list of activities that will help you achieve toned and strong thighs.

Running on a flight of stairs will fire your muscles

Running is a great cardio workout that works the leg muscles and burns calories as well. By taking this a notch higher, when you run up and down a flight of stairs, your thigh muscles are challenged to work even more. Begin by running up and down the stairs for 15 minutes. Increase the time and pace as you move forward.

Walking on sand puts extra pressure on the thighs

If you live near the beach, then you're just a walk away from getting perfectly toned thighs. The extra tension and pressure of walking on the sand will give way to firmer thigh muscles. Begin by walking in the sand for about 20 minutes a day. Increase the time and when you get used to it and pace up by jogging in the sand.

Resistance training is great for strong legs

Not just cardio exercises, but it is essential to do resistance workouts that strengthen and tone your legs and thighs. Lower-body exercises like lunges, sumo squats, and wall sits are great exercises for toned thighs. Keep the reps high (at least 15 reps per set) and perform three rounds of each exercise if you are targeting a toned look rather than bulking up.

Working out the inner thighs is equally important

Most exercises for thighs do not specifically target the inner area. But the platypus walk is a great exercise that works your inner thighs and glutes for a completely toned look. Another effective way to make your thighs firm is to do single-leg deadlifts on the Bosu ball as it works the smaller muscles in your thighs and tightens them quickly.