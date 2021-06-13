#HealthBytes: Simple exercises for sculpted shoulders in women

Last updated on Jun 13, 2021

Shoulder exercises are of paramount importance when it comes to toning and sculpting your upper body. Shoulder strength and endurance are also important from a functionality perspective as it lessens the likelihood of an injury from daily activities. If you are new to a workout regime, fret not because these basic exercises are the perfect start to more muscular, toned shoulders.

Standing shoulder press: Three sets of 15 reps

Stand straight with legs hip-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Lift your arms parallel to the floor such that the forearms are at 90 degrees with the upper arms. The palms should face forward. Now, raise your hands and push the dumbbells over your head. Hold this pose. Come back to the starting position. Do three sets of 15 reps.

Side plank: Three sets on each side

Lie down on your right side with the right forearm at 90 degrees with the upper arm. Place your left hand on your waist. Now, balancing on your right hand, lift your hips such that your neck is in line with your spine. Hold this pose for about 30 seconds. Repeat this on the left side. Do three sets for best results.

Overhead Tricep Extensions: Two sets of 12 reps

Hold a dumbbell such that both the palms are on the inner side of the top dumbbell head. Raise both hands and bring the dumbbell over your head. This is the starting position. Now, without moving the upper arms, lower your forearms so that the dumbbell is behind your neck. Hold this pose for 30 seconds. Do two sets of 12 reps.

Push-ups: Three sets of 10 reps

Begin in a basic plank position with your hands directly beneath your shoulders. Engage your abs and thigh muscles and make sure that the body is parallel to the floor. Now, bend your elbows and lower your body towards the floor. Make sure that the body is straight throughout. Come back to the starting position. Do three sets of 10 reps.