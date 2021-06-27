#HealthBytes: Tell-tale signs that your skin might be over-exfoliated

Signs that you're unknowingly causing damage to the skin

Our skin needs to be exfoliated once or twice a week to rejuvenate it and remove the dead cells. Exfoliation can be done using physical exfoliators like scrubs or applying chemical exfoliators containing active ingredients like AHA and BHA. However, it is too easy to overdo it, and here are some signs that you are unknowingly over-exfoliating and causing damage to the skin.

Redness

Your skin becomes red and irritated after exfoliation

If your skin turns red and irritated after an exfoliation session, chances are that you have over-exfoliated it. You might also feel a burning sensation immediately after scrubbing it. To avoid this, always apply your exfoliator and take care to work it in gently. Do not rub your face vigorously, as there is a high probability that it can cause inflammation and redness.

Acne

You might experience more acne breakouts than usual

If your exfoliation is not clearing your pimples but is instead aggravating the condition, this can be a result of over-exfoliating the skin. A moderate amount of gentle exfoliation helps unclog the pores and reduces pimples. However, overdoing it can weaken the skin's barrier, which can easily lead to a bacterial and dirt buildup in the pores. This can also cause more acne breakouts.

Dry skin

Your skin suddenly becomes dry and flaky

One of the most immediate results of over-exfoliation is dry and flaky skin. This is because scrubbing every inch of skin over and over again can lead to the removal of any oil present on the skin, making it extremely dry. If you experience dry patches after exfoliating, it is time to go gentle on it and to space out your scrubbing sessions.

Oily skin

Your skin becomes oilier than usual

An essential sign of over-exfoliation, which is often overlooked, is oilier skin. Exfoliation is done to remove excess oil and dirt. However, over-exfoliation can strip the skin of its natural oil. This causes the skin to produce excess oil to compensate for its loss. If your skin feels oilier a while after exfoliation, switch to a mild cleanser until it goes back to normal.