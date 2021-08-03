#HealthBytes: How to avoid injuries while doing yoga

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 04:10 pm

Following certain tips while doing yoga can help prevent and minimize injuries

Yoga is a powerful practice that has the ability to not just transform the body but also one's way of thinking. It can be performed by individuals across any age group and there is no right age to begin the practice. However, doing yoga at home, without the guidance of a professional, puts you at risk of injuries. Know how to prevent them.

Warm-up

This is a must: Begin with a warm-up session

As with any workout session, warming up the body is required for yoga as well, since the body is more prone to injuries when the muscles are not prepared for the exercise. Warming up the body helps in releasing stiff muscles and regulating the blood flow throughout the body. After the warm-up, slowly transition to the asanas to avoid a sudden risk of injury.

Awareness

Be aware of your body and its movements

Being present in the moment is the key to yoga. While it is normal for your thoughts to wander, but when you are aware of your mind and body, you will be able to shift your attention back to the practice. Being aware of your movements also helps your mind and body work in sync. This, in turn, helps in avoiding injuries.

Breath

Focus on your breath, helps in understanding your movements better

Studies prove that there are connections between the mind and the breathing pattern of an individual. This means that even a slight variation in your breath, while doing an asana, may indicate that your body has become tense and the pose needs to be released. Focusing on your breathing thus helps in preventing injuries and also helps you in understanding your movements better.

Pace

Do not get carried away seeing advanced yoga asanas

Wanting to ace all the yoga asanas, especially the ones we see on celebrity pages, is normal. However, yoga is all about slow progression and it is important to understand our pace. The best solution would be to practice with a professional yoga trainer. But if you lack resources, begin by doing easy postures and slowly make the transition to advanced ones.