Too lazy to exercise? Follow these tips to stay fit

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 06:31 pm

A few lifestyle changes will help you stay fit even without working out

Getting your heart pumping through workouts is a no-brainer to stay fit. But truth be told, most of us lack the motivation for physical fitness amid our busy schedules. But a sedentary lifestyle, along with unhealthy dietary habits, can pave the way for diseases like diabetes, obesity, etc. However, a few tweaks will help you live healthily even if you don't work out regularly.

Walk

Take the steps; walk that extra mile

If you regularly use the elevator at your workplace, consider taking the stairs instead. This will help burn calories and also lets you avoid the crowd in the lift. Another easy way to burn those calories is to walk to your workplace. If your office is too far, consider getting off at the previous subway station or bus stop and walk that extra mile.

Diet

Avoid binging and eat a balanced diet

Your food intake plays a vital role in maintaining your health. A balanced diet meeting the daily requirements of carbohydrates, fats, and protein is essential to keep ailments at bay and to live healthily. Not just that, the portion size of your meals is of crucial importance as well. Avoid over-indulging in desserts and snacks; eat meals by keeping the portion size in mind.

Sleep

A good night's sleep has several benefits

Catching your Zs is important for a healthy lifestyle. When your body is well-rested, the brain signals the release of hormones that aid in keeping the body healthy. In addition, a good night's sleep will also help in managing hunger levels as well. Make sure to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night. If you have trouble sleeping, talk to your doctor.

Water

Ample fluid intake helps in flushing out toxins

Replenishing your body's water content is crucial to flush out toxins from the body and to keep diseases and infections at bay. Furthermore, drinking water and juices helps increase your energy levels and also to cut out excessive snacking. Drinking water also has a positive impact on maintaining blood sugar and prevents the accumulation of excess sodium and water retention in the body, too.