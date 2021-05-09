Few simple ways to ensure your lips are always soft

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 10:33 am

The skin on your lips is extremely delicate, thus it is different from the rest of your body. Lips are devoid of any hydrating mechanism on their own and are dependant on external care to keep them supple and plump. Here are a few simple ways to make sure that your lips are always soft and full, and nope, we don't mean injections.

Bedtime

Clean your lips with micellar water before bedtime

Lip products like lipstick and gloss have artificial flavors and chemicals added to them. Hence leaving them on overnight is bound to make your lips dry and damaged. Clean your lips with micellar water and gently wash them with warm water before going to bed, every night. Apply a mild lip balm so as to help your lips rejuvenate and hydrate overnight.

Exfoliate

Remove dead skin from your lips by using a toothbrush

Scraping your lips with a toothbrush can sound a little weird, but trust me, it works. Gently rub your lips with a toothbrush dipped in warm water. This is an effective way to remove all the dry and dull-looking skin from the lips, which leaves you with more vibrant skin in that area. Make sure to use a toothbrush with soft bristles.

Matte lipstick

Apply lip balm before using a matte lipstick

Matte lipsticks have lesser emollient oils in comparison to creamy lipsticks. So using them in winters can be an easy recipe for dry and chapped lips. Whatever the season may be, it is important to keep your lips nourished. Hence always apply a double layer of lip balm before dabbing on your favorite matte lip shade. Also opt for paraben-free lipsticks whenever possible.

Lip scrub

Use a lip scrub at least twice a week

Lip scrubs are an effective way to make sure that your lips are free from dry skin and they can easily be made at home with basic pantry ingredients. Make a scrub from honey and sugar and gently massage it onto your lips. A scrub made from coffee powder and olive oil works wonders and leaves you with soft and visibly supple lips.