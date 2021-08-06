Monsoon diet: Top reasons to eat fresh dates this season

Eating fresh dates helps in boosting immunity and keeps diseases at bay

Monsoon is that time of the year when our bodies are most prone to infections. Adding to it, the pandemic is another reason to ensure that our immunity levels are at their best. In line with this, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to her Instagram and spoke about the various health benefits of eating fresh dates in monsoons. Here's more on what she said.

Here are the benefits of eating dates

In her post, Diwekar explained the five main reasons to chew on fresh dates this season. These include: 1) Improves Hb (hemoglobin) and energy levels in the body; 2) Used in treating sleep disorders; 3) Can fight most infections and allergies; 4) Having dates helps in boosting exercise performance, and lastly, 5) Gives quick relief from constipation and acidity.

A tip to understand how many dates you should consume

To avoid overeating, Diwekar shared a tip that she learned on her trip to Jordan. According to an Arabic rule, you should eat the second date only if you can eat a third. This means that you are not allowed to stop at eating two dates. Thus, if you feel you cannot eat three dates, it is better have just one.

Ideal time to eat dates during the day

According to Diwekar, it is advisable to stick to the following timings to consume dates every day. You can either have dates the first thing in the morning or after your lunch if your hemoglobin levels are on the lower end. As for kids, Diwekar suggests that they can eat it as a mid-meal snack, especially if they are around puberty.

Here are a few other reasons to eat dates

While there is an added benefit of eating dates in monsoon, having one or two dates every day is good for you even otherwise. Eating dates can improve brain function. They contain Vitamin B6 that can prevent skin damage and repair frizzy hair. They also promote natural labor and ease labor pain. Dates are a natural sweetener and are a healthy substitute for sugar.