Home / News / Lifestyle News / Monsoon diet: Top reasons to eat fresh dates this season
Lifestyle

Monsoon diet: Top reasons to eat fresh dates this season

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 06:32 pm
Monsoon diet: Top reasons to eat fresh dates this season
Eating fresh dates helps in boosting immunity and keeps diseases at bay

Monsoon is that time of the year when our bodies are most prone to infections. Adding to it, the pandemic is another reason to ensure that our immunity levels are at their best. In line with this, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to her Instagram and spoke about the various health benefits of eating fresh dates in monsoons. Here's more on what she said.

In this article
Benefits

Here are the benefits of eating dates

In her post, Diwekar explained the five main reasons to chew on fresh dates this season. These include: 1) Improves Hb (hemoglobin) and energy levels in the body; 2) Used in treating sleep disorders; 3) Can fight most infections and allergies; 4) Having dates helps in boosting exercise performance, and lastly, 5) Gives quick relief from constipation and acidity.

Consumption

A tip to understand how many dates you should consume

To avoid overeating, Diwekar shared a tip that she learned on her trip to Jordan. According to an Arabic rule, you should eat the second date only if you can eat a third. This means that you are not allowed to stop at eating two dates. Thus, if you feel you cannot eat three dates, it is better have just one.

Ideal time

Ideal time to eat dates during the day

According to Diwekar, it is advisable to stick to the following timings to consume dates every day. You can either have dates the first thing in the morning or after your lunch if your hemoglobin levels are on the lower end. As for kids, Diwekar suggests that they can eat it as a mid-meal snack, especially if they are around puberty.

Instagram Post

Here is her complete post

Added benefits

Here are a few other reasons to eat dates

While there is an added benefit of eating dates in monsoon, having one or two dates every day is good for you even otherwise. Eating dates can improve brain function. They contain Vitamin B6 that can prevent skin damage and repair frizzy hair. They also promote natural labor and ease labor pain. Dates are a natural sweetener and are a healthy substitute for sugar.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Have large pores on the skin? These remedies can help

Latest News

'Cobra Kai' S04 finally gets release date, premiering this December

Entertainment

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 14: Complete report

Sports

78th Venice Film Festival: Picking nine of our favorite flicks

Entertainment

How to watch field hockey? Here is a useful guide

Sports

'Marjaawaan' song review: Akshay Kumar-Vaani's chemistry looks forced on screen

Entertainment

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Here is why you should practice seasonal eating

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Don't like orange juice? You're missing these benefits

Lifestyle

Food items you should eat for good hair growth

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: What are the health benefits of garlic?

Lifestyle

Lifestyle News

Have large pores on the skin? These remedies can help

Lifestyle

Importance of deep cleaning your homes during monsoon

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Love fennel tea? Here's how it benefits your health

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Benefits of drinking water on an empty stomach

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Love buttermilk? Here's why it is good for you

Lifestyle