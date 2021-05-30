Home / News / Lifestyle News / Effective remedies to reduce darkness of elbows and knees
Lifestyle

Effective remedies to reduce darkness of elbows and knees

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on May 30, 2021, 09:16 pm
Effective remedies to reduce darkness of elbows and knees
Tips to to reduce darkness in elbows and knees

Dark skin on the elbows and knees is a common occurrence and usually affects those with darker skin tones as such skin types are more likely to overproduce melanin. It may be a result of several factors including accumulation of dead skin cells, sun exposure, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, etc. Dark knees and elbows need no treatment. However, it is possible to lighten their appearance.

In this article
Green tea

Green tea prevents the accumulation of melanin

Green tea contains epigallocatechin gallate that has skin-lightening properties, as it prevents melanin accumulation. Steep some green tea with a tea bag or green tea powder. Let it cool. Now, dip a cotton pad in the tea and squeeze out excess. Rub the pad on the dark areas of your elbows and knees. Do this every day for visible results.

Oats & yogurt

Oatmeal and yogurt paste soothes the skin

Oatmeal and yogurt mixture adds moisture to the skin, and this mask can be applied on elbows and knees as well as to the face. Make a mask using equal parts oatmeal and yogurt and mix it well to form a thick consistency. Apply it to the elbows and knees; gently scrub and rinse after 15 minutes. Do this every day for lighter skin.

Orange & milk

Orange peel and milk mixture will lighten the skin

Orange peel helps in lightening dark skin patches due to sun exposure. To make the most of it, dry orange peel in sunlight and grind it into a fine powder. Now, make a paste with equal portions of orange peel powder, rose water, and whole milk. Scrub this paste on your knees and elbows thrice a week for your elbows and knees to lighten.

Lemon & baking soda

Lemon and baking soda have excellent bleaching properties

Both lemon and baking soda are known to have excellent bleaching properties. You can either separately apply lemon juice and baking soda paste to the darkened skin or make a paste from them. Make a paste with equal portions of lemon and baking soda. Rub this mixture on the knees and elbows and leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse thoroughly with cold water.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Why you should choose products having chebula/haritaki as main ingredient

Latest News

Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Priyal Mahajan addresses 25-year age gap with 'Molkki' co-star

Entertainment

Apple defers Podcasts Subscriptions platform launch until June, promises improvements

Science

Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike

Auto

Bill and Melinda Gates consider organizational changes to Foundation

Business

Latest Lifestyle News

#HealthBytes: Yoga asanas that can help ease leg pain

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's everything you should know about the RBS test

Lifestyle

Trouble getting vaccine slot? Take a 'vaccine vacation' to Russia!

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Few easy stretches to relieve typing-induced wrist pain

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Effective home remedies to get rid of dark underarms

Lifestyle

These home remedies can help reduce darkness around neck

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Five effective home remedies to soothe migraine symptoms

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Home remedies for removing peeling skin from fingertips

Lifestyle