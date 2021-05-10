Is your little one facing diaper rashes? Try these remedies

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 01:05 am

It could get worrisome when your little angel is struggling from any kind of pain. So when you see those red splotches on your baby's bottom, it can be quite daunting for you as a new parent, right? Diaper rashes can be a result of skin rubbing against the diaper, infection, or irritants like soap and wipes. But some home remedies do help.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial properties and soothes rashes

Coconut oil is an effective pantry ingredient for diaper rashes. It has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties and is also effective in treating a yeast rash. Wash your baby's bottom and gently dry it using a soft towel. Apply about half a tablespoon of coconut oil on the affected area. Doing this twice a day will lead to a significant reduction in the rash.

Aloe vera

Anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera work wonders on rashes

Aloe vera is another easily available remedy that you can use when your little ones have diaper rashes. Studies prove that the anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera, along with its antimicrobial effect, make it an excellent option to wade away rashes. All you have to do is apply freshly extracted aloe vera gel to that cute bottom. But consult a pediatrician if you've reservations.

Oatmeal bath

Oatmeal bath is a proven remedy for rashes

An oatmeal bath can help moisturize and also treat baby skin rashes. Research suggests that a colloidal oatmeal bath is effective in treating rashes caused by inflammation and can also reduce the pain associated with it. Hold your baby in the oatmeal bath for 5-10 minutes. Make sure to not rub it on the skin as it can aggravate the condition.

Diaper-free

This is important: Babies need some diaper-free time, too

It is always important to change your baby's diaper from time to time to prevent and treat diaper rashes. You should also take care to give your little one some diaper-free time during the day, as it helps in keeping the area dry. Also, using baby wipes is fine, but be sure to be gentle and not rub the skin harshly.