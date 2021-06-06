#HealthBytes: Effective home remedies to soothe sore throat

Jun 06, 2021

A few ingredients are all you need to relieve sore throat

Sore throats and dry coughs are minor health issues that usually do not warrant a trip to the doctor. A sore throat is characterized by irritation, itchiness, and pain in the throat. Even though it typically lasts only a few days, a sore throat can be painful and annoying to the patient. Fortunately, these home remedies can help soothe the pain and itching.

Gargle

Gargle with a baking soda and saltwater mix

While a saltwater gargle is the most popular home remedy, a solution made with baking soda, salt, and lukewarm water can also relieve a sore throat. This is because the baking soda solution helps in preventing the growth of bacteria and fungi. Make a solution of one cup warm water with 1/4 teaspoon baking soda and a pinch of salt. Gargle every three hours.

ACV

Apple cider vinegar helps in preventing the spread of bacteria

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has antibacterial properties that make it effective against the bacteria in the throat. Due to its acidic nature, ACV helps in breaking down the mucus in the throat and prevents the bacteria from spreading. Dilute two tablespoons of ACV in one cup of water. Gargle and later take a small sip of it. Repeat this every two hours.

Chamomile tea

Inhaling the steam of chamomile tea soothes sore throat

Chamomile tea has excellent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and astringent properties that make it an effective remedy in soothing sore throats and cold. Several studies show that inhaling the steam of chamomile tea helps in relieving cold and sore throat. Drinking a cup of chamomile tea can also help in stimulating the immune system and fight the infection that caused your sore throat.

Honey

Honey works well to relieve dry coughs

Honey is one of the most commonly used home remedies to relieve the itching and pain that comes with a sore throat. Studies also suggest that honey works better than cough medicines for night-time coughs. You can have honey with tea or have a spoonful of honey mixed with a pinch of turmeric. Do this every four hours for quick relief.