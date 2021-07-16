Home / News / Lifestyle News / Four home remedies to remove accumulated tartar from teeth
Four home remedies to remove accumulated tartar from teeth

Meera Venugopal
Jul 16, 2021
Tartar is not just unsightly but also damages the teeth and gums

When the remnants of the food we eat mix with the bacteria in the mouth, a sticky yellow film called plaque is formed. When left untreated, plaque hardens to form a hard calcified coating on the teeth and gums called tartar. Tartar is not just unsightly but it can damage the tooth and enamel. Read on for home remedies that are effective against tartar.

Baking soda

Baking soda kills the bacteria and whitens the teeth

Brushing with baking soda is an effective way to get rid of plaque and tartar without damaging the enamel. Studies suggest that toothpaste with baking soda also prevents plaque buildup while protecting the teeth from demineralization (a chemical process that removes calcium from tooth enamel). Scrub your teeth with a paste made from baking soda and water to effectively kill bacteria and whiten teeth.

Vinegar

Gargling with diluted vinegar removes tartar between teeth and gums

The acidic properties of vinegar ensure that it is effective in killing harmful bacteria that cause plaque buildup. However, it is important to dilute the vinegar before use. For best results, mix two tablespoons of vinegar with a glass of warm water and a pinch of salt. Gargle with this solution twice a day to remove tartar that's present between gum and teeth.

Orange

The antimicrobial properties of orange helps cut through caked tartar

Orange peels are a great home remedy to get rid of caked tartar. This is because the antimicrobial properties of orange along with vitamin C not just kill the bacteria but also remove tartar and simultaneously whiten the teeth as well. For best results, either rub inside of the peel directly on the teeth or make a paste by grinding it with some water.

Oil pulling

Oil pulling is an age old remedy to remove plaque

Oil pulling with coconut oil is an age-old method to ensure good oral hygiene and studies suggest that it removes plaque buildup as well. Swish around one tablespoon of warm coconut oil in your mouth for 5-10 minutes every day. Spit out the oil and rinse the mouth with water. The anti-microbial and anti-oxidant properties of coconut oil kill bacteria and prevent plaque buildup.

