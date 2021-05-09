Home / News / Lifestyle News / Glued to computers? Follow these steps to avoid eye strain
Glued to computers? Follow these steps to avoid eye strain

Continuously staring at computers or phones can cause headaches, fatigue, and most importantly strain to the eyes. This is because the eyes go back and forth from focusing and refocusing between the computer and surroundings. Adding to it, the flicker and glare make things worse. Here are a few ways to make your digital experience comfortable to avoid unwanted stress on the eyes.

Blinking your eyes will prevent them from drying out

Blinking frequently is the first step towards moistening your eyes. A conscious effort should be made to do this as studies show that people blink way less when viewing their computer screens or other gadgets. To begin with, start by training yourself to blink after reading two paragraphs on your screen. Using artificial tears will also help if your eyes dry out often.

Take frequent breaks; try the 20-20-20 rule

Another important step to avoid damaging your eyes from overexposure to gadgets is to take occasional breaks and move away from the screen. You can also try the 20-20-20 rule, where every 20 minutes you look away and concentrate on an object that is at least 20 feet away for about 20 seconds. This is an effective way to reduce eye fatigue.

Optimize the display settings on the computer

The display of your computer can have a major impact on your eyes. It is also advisable to keep its brightness at the same level as that of your surroundings. If your job involves a lot of online reading, adjust the text size to feel comfortable. Reducing the color temperature also helps in reducing the amount of blue light emitted by the screen.

Avoid extra glare that can strain your eyes

Extra glare reflecting from the computer screen strains the eyes to decipher the text. The most common cause for this is the natural light that comes in through the window. The best solution is to shift your seats or to close the blinds. If the glare is from bright overhead lights, use a dimmer switch or use a glare filter on the computer.

