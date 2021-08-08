Home / News / Lifestyle News / Tips for choosing the perfect colors for your home
Tips for choosing the perfect colors for your home

Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 10:42 am
Tips for choosing the perfect colors for your home

Choosing colors for your house can be very stressful because there are too many options and opinions! But making the right choice is important because your house reflects your personality, lifestyle, and aesthetic sensibilities. In case you are redecorating your house or building a new one, here are some tips that can help you choose the perfect colors for your home.

In this article
Inspiration

Take inspiration from your furniture, clothes, and decorative pieces

Match the color scheme of your furniture and decorative pieces to your walls. Even your everyday clothes can help, because the colors you normally wear tell which colors on the wall will be pleasing to your eyes. Decorating an entirely new home might be a different experience, especially if you are going to pick new furniture as well. Read on for more on that.

Color wheel

Use the color wheel to decide your color scheme

A color wheel can give you great color inspirations. This wheel tells you which colors go together and which don't. It is a good way to decide on a color scheme. Extra tip: Instead of painting directly on the wall, paint large boards with your preferred colors and put them against different walls to test the color in different light conditions.

Color rule

60-30-10 rule: Limit your color palette to three colors

Once you have your color scheme (monochromatic, complementary, analogous, or anything else), you will get your color palette, too. Limit your palette to just three colors and divide these colors into components of 60% of a dominant color (walls), 30% of a secondary color (upholstery), and 10% of an accent color (accessories). This ratio ensures that the colors are properly balanced.

House theme

Create a good flow in your house

It is good to experiment with different colors but remember that each space of your home must connect with the other. Have consistency in the basic color theme for all your rooms. The colors in your home should complement each other. To determine if they do, pull together swatches for each room and ensure that they all complement each other in some way.

Here's how you can create a music room at home

Lifestyle